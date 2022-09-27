Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Untimely marches & rallies

PTI chief Imran Khan questioned the relevance of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit abroad saying his presence was required in the country where millions were suffering due to rains-cum-flood havoc. Within the first two days of his presence in New York, Mr Sharif met half a dozen world leaders as well as the IMF MD and World Bank President, explaining to them the gravity of the situation faced by Pakistan and seeking their support.

Despite the worsening of Pak-France relations under the PTI government, President Macron agreed to host an international conference aiming at contributing to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-affected areas of Pakistan. In his speech to the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden made a fervent appeal to the world to help Pakistan. Meanwhile, unconcerned about the plight of the people in affected areas, Imran Khan continues his so-called “movement for real freedom” but only an attempt to regain power.

What they will be required to do in the capital is still unknown. Will it be ? Will the participants remain confined to the area allotted to them or will they encroach upon D-Chowk to hinder the functioning of the federal government? However tackling the march or sit-in the government should not deprive the PTI of basic freedoms ensured by the Constitution if PTI workers confine their activities to the venue allotted to it, in a peaceful manner.

At a time when the nation has been badly affected by the catastrophic floods and country’s critical economic situation, taking into account the millions of plight of flood affected people, Imran Khan must postpone his march/rallies till date of announcement for next general election. This is a time for peace and stability not for political unrest and instability.

QAZI JAMSHED SIDDIQUI

Lahore

Destruction

of cultural heritage

Cultural heritage sites that have been damaged or destroyed accidentally, deliberately or by a natural disaster. It is in danger of destruction, looting or illicit trafficking in many places. Climate change has been brutal to Pakistan and brought about killer floods this summer. At risk from flood water the rain now poses a significant threat to its cultural history.

The ruins of Mohenjo Daro, a 4,500 year old UNESCO world heritage site located near the Indus river in the currently aggrieved southern province of Sindh are being damaged by rainfall. Several big walls have collapsed that symbolize the history of the region in danger of crumbling. There is no place left in Sindh where the heritage has not been affected. The Malki monuments associated with the nearby city of Thatta and Banbhore have suffered damage as well.

Government should organize cultural awareness programs, promote a curriculum which includes cultural knowledge develop training courses for law enforcement services and establish a life-long accountability system for the protection of cultural heritage.

SAIRA UMAR

Nankana Sahib

Honour

your oath

There are many senior positions/posts for which the holders require to take oath before entering their office. These posts include that of the President, Prime Minister, Governors of the provinces, Federal Ministers among others. The oaths are given in Third Schedule of the Constitution.

Those who take oaths for their respective offices as the Prime Minister and the Federal Minister may not at any time forget as to what oath they had taken before entering their offices, relevant portions of the oath are reproduced here from the Constitution for their reminder as well as for others’ information so that they abide by and adhere to what they are required to do in order to strictly honour their oaths.

Relevant portions of the oath of the Prime Minister inter alia read; “That as Prime Minister of Pakistan I will discharge my duties, and perform my functions, honestly, to the best of my ability, faithfully in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the law, and always in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, wellbeing and prosperity of Pakistan….

That I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions;…..And that I will not directly or indirectly, communicate or reveal to any person any matter which hall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to me as Prime Minister, except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as Prime Minister”.

All those who have taken oath under the Constitution of their respective offices should and must abide by and honour their oaths and refrain from violating the same in any manner in the greater national interest and ensuring their integrity, honesty and sincerity. Any violation of their oaths may land them in some trouble or inconvenience to say the least, please.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore