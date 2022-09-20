Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Value of games in education

Overview: Using games in teaching can help increase student participation, foster social and emotional learning and motivate students to take risks. By playing games, students become more motivated to learn, pay attention and participate in set tasks. Games help students to become a part of a team as well as take responsibility for their own learning. They can also be a great classroom management tool, helping to motivate a class.

Games are forms of competitive or casual physical activities. Games are a form of play that maintain and improve a variety of skills. Games enhance social sills by teaching how to manoeuvre different social situations by using a set of skills. Games provide ability to think calmly, rationally, leadership skills etc.

Games are proven to reduce obesity by a greater degree and lead to an amplified metabolism and a healthy life. Every individual should wisely balance their life with an equal mixture of games and work to maintain a healthy and good life.

Importance: Research has shown that games are essential for healthy development in early childhood and beyond. Play lets children practice what they know, and also what they don’t. It allows them to experiment through trial and error, find solutions to problems, work out best strategies, and build new confidence and skills.

Benefits: They speed up response times, they encourage teamwork, they stimulate creativity, focus and visual memory, strategy and leadership, they teach languages, critical thinking and multitasking.

Purpose: Key components of games are goals, rules, challenge and interaction. Many games help develop practical skills serve as a form of exercise, or otherwise perform an educational, simulation or psychological role.

NOOR ILYAS

Lahore

Thalassemia disease

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes the body to have less haemoglobin. It enables red blood cells to carry oxygen. It can also cause anemia, leaving one fatigued. It has various symptoms including fatigue, weakness, pale or yellowish skin, facial bone deformities, slow growth, abdominal swelling and dark urine.

As it is genetic, Thalassemia affects children from birth which has, thus far, no treatment other than naturally getting well which rarely happens. Other than this, they are to be rendered blood on time, they only need red blood cells and not white. In case red and white blood cells are mixed and transfused to them, it will cause correlating issues including facial bone deformities, yellow and pale face, abdominal swelling and so forth.

Most of the developed countries of the world have finished the roots of Thalassemia by testing their blood cells before marriage and taking some other concerned measures. Their action was, however, timely which proved beneficial for them in curbing the issue from the root level. But in Pakistan, it still subsists in a large number, particularly affecting Sindh and Balochistan the most.

In Balochistan’s Makran division, there are more than 500 Thalassemia patients who need blood either monthly, fortnightly, weekly or after every three days. Thanks to Kech Thalassemia Care Centre, a non-governmental organization, working to collect blood from the masses and transfuse them to Thalassemia patients in Kech free of cost.

If nothing else, we can at least play our part in eliminating Thalassemia in the easiest possible way which is by testing our blood before marriage. This is how we can even sway away the appearance of Thalassemia, but only if we do that practice. Because in the end, it is up to us, if we do not check ourselves, we will continue suffering from Thalassemia for ages to come.

QADEER NAZEER

Turbat

Judges as

law maker

The judiciary plays a significant role in the making of law, mostly it’s the legislation passing a law but in some circumstances the judiciary does play a limited role to accommodate new situations. William Blackstone argued about judiciary as they are not elected representatives and lack legitimacy, he states “The role of a judge is to declare what law is and not to make it “.

However, the judiciary does make law in circumstances when there is no statute, case law which could fit in the situation and solve the case at that time the judge gives a decision which is later written down and those decisions are called Judicial precedent.

The role of judiciary was briefly explained by Lord Reid in his book ‘the judge as law maker’, in this book he stated “ we do not believe in fairy tales anymore, so we must accept the fact that for better or worse judges do make law, and tackle the question how do they approach their task and how they should approach it” There the law they make is known as precedent.

The first time the House of Lords overturned its own decision was in the case of Shivpuri 1986. In this case the House of Lords was invited to overturn a decision in the case of Anderton v Ryan which was decided last year. In the case Ryan had dishonestly handled a video recorder that she believed was stolen. The house of lords decided that Ryan had not committed an offence under s1 of criminal attempt act 1988 as the gods were not stolen. However, in the case of Shivpuri the court was invited to overturn the decision of Anderton v Ryan and so the court did.

SHAYAAN WADOOD

Lahore

Load-shedding in Pakistan

Load shedding is a major issue experienced by the general pub