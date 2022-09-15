Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Corruption in govt offices

I want to address the very serious issue of rampant corruption in the government offices. This is a very grave problem that our society is faced with. No one is here to stop this and because of this problem, the common man is facing lots of difficulties. This problem is now threatening the basic foundations of society.

The significant purposes behind quick crawling defilement are political shakiness, neediness, the inconsistent construction of society, joblessness, absence of responsibility, frail political establishments, and non-attendance to law and order. It sabotages a vote-based system, ruins great administration and debilitates majority rule foundations. It hampers monetary development and feasible turns of events. Because of this rapidly growing problem, our young generation is facing more problems and this will lead them to something wrong. People of our country feel helpless and no one is there to listen to their problems. If we don’t solve this issue now it will become the major cause of our destruction.

To check this threat, institutions ought to be areas of strength for making the legitimate working of the popularity-based framework. A legitimate arrangement of responsibility and check and adjustment ought to be executed.

Equity postponed is equity denied. In time equity can limit debasement. Compensations and wages ought to be expanded. The school system should be overhauled and moved along. Also, legitimate preparation and rigorously executed arrangements with public help can put an end to this developing danger.

M SHAKEEL

Lahore

Radio Pakistan facing

financial crisis

There is no doubt that Radio Pakistan has been facing financial crisis for quite some time due to varying factors mainly being its low priority in the eyes of the succeeding governments in Islamabad and having no substantial source of its own income because the commercial concerns are obviously more attracted to television channels which lately have grown like mushrooms in the country.

Because of the financial and other problems, Radio Pakistan is fast losing its various programmes popularity and also not having popular and famous voices as the artistes, singers, musicians and broadcasters to say the least.Radio Pakistan is a national institution which is still regarded as the official spokesman of the Pakistan Government around the world and has many achievements and distinctions to its credit over the years.

Its facing financial crisis is indeed a matter of concern for the people at large particularly those living in the rural areas who somehow have little access to TV channels and have to rely on transistorised radio sets mostly.

Radio Pakistan like every other public sector organization provides medical treatment facilities to its large number of serving and retired employees through its designated Medical Officers and Stores. The serving and retired Radio Pakistan employees, according to the information available from many of them, get medicines from the medical stores on Medical Officers prescriptions without making any payment. However, when the medicines are not available from designated stores due to non-payment and other reasons they obviously purchase them from their own pockets. Reimbursement of medicines so purchased takes several months due to financial constraints particularly for the retired employees most of whom draw meagre pension somehow.

However, it quite appreciable and encouraging to know v through the media reports that the federal government is actively deliberating on a proposal that PTV License Fee which electricity consumers are paying with their bills for pretty long period at the rate of Rs 35 per month should be raised to Rs 50 adding Rs 15 to it for generating substantial resources of about Rs 5 billion annually for easing financial problems of Radio Pakistan and reducing its dependence entirely on the funding by the federal government to a considerable extent.

Hopefully, this proposal will get the government nod sooner than late , electricity consumers will start paying Rs 50 per month as TV :Licence Fee every month with their power bills bringing much needed and reserving relief to Radio Pakistan pensioners more than anything else, please.

ASMAAR BILAL

Lahore