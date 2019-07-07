Voice of people

Articles and letters may be edited for purposes of clarity, space and should carry the writer’s address, CNIC and phone numbers. Postal address: Daily Pakistan Observer, Ali Akbar House Markaz G-8, Islamabad, Pakistan. Email: editorial@pakobserver.net

G-20 summit

There have been various interesting incidents reported from the G-20 Osaka Summit. It is quite common that the political leaders from the various countries often meet and discuss the bigger issues at such meets as G-20 Summit.

Always, talking is the best way out of many difficult issues that have been confronting the international community. Both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have been reportedly quoted as sharing the American election meddling issue – that is to say – in a much lighter manner. In fact, such lighter moments often break the ice in the matter of dealing with the difficult issues.

Furthermore, the countries like China, America were seen discussing the trade war issue in a fruitful way. So far personally and professionally, I have cut the tense situation with strangers and friends alike through timely and informative talk. In my opinion, the world leaders have all been talking, lecturing and discussing. That is okay then. Apart from keeping all on paper, the plans should be converted/translated into desirable results through strong strategy and undisputed support.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Mumbai

President’s visit to GB

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi paid a visit to Gilgit-Baltistan and toured various districts, distributed degrees to students, meeting people and listening their grievances. He should convey grievances of deprived people of GB to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Among all grievances first and foremost is the prolonged lingering constitutional status of the region which is in limbo since independence 1947.

The sense of deprivation and alienation among 2.2 million people of GB is surging day by day ever since Supreme Court of Pakistan declared it a disputed land in its recent decision and reluctance of new government’s in granting GB a status of ‘provisional province’ till the resolution of Kashmir issue. The Sartaj Aziz Committee made this interim solution during PML-N regime.

PTI government did not bother to take the recommendations of the said Committee into its consideration even though they were made in congruent to the suggestions given by the UN. Also, this Committee consisted of the representatives from the Ministry of Defence and Pakistan Army, Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry and GB Local Government, which represents the people of GB.

President of Pakistan should advise federal government to make a pertinent decision for the constitutional fate of GB, so that its people could enjoy the basic rights that other provinces do. This can help mitigate the sense of alienation and resentment of 2.2 m people of GB.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan

Racism in Israel

According to social media sites a black 19-year-old Ethiopian was shot and killed by a white-skinned officer in Israel, this erupted grave anger among Ethiopians minority who were on strikes in different Israeli cities and burned many vehicles and tyres to block highways. The cause was investigated by authorities in which accused officer claimed that he shot in self-defence but victim’s family rejected this claim. The racism against Ethiopians may take worst shape in coming days and Israeli government should be held accountable for all actions that it’s taking against innocent people inside and outside the Israeli boundaries.

CHERAG N B

Turbat, Balochistan

Unusual

price hike

Through the columns of your esteemed paper I would draw attention of relevant authorities towards soaring prices in our city as well as all over Pakistan. During last few months, prices of essential commodities have gone sky high. The rising trend continues unchecked. As a result, majority of people who earn meagre salaries find it very difficult to make both ends meet. It seems there is no system to check this unusual price hike, we cannot imagine where this price hike will stop. It has crushed the common man.

The essential commodities and things of daily need are becoming dearer every passing day. The common man cannot fulfil his basic needs. He cannot give good education to his children. Good medical treatment is beyond his reach. It is time that our government without any delay check the causes behind ever increasing prices. It needs to immediately check black marketing, hoarding and profiteering. It should strictly deal with those found guilty. In fact, they are enemies of the society. I appeal to PTI government to look into this matter and takes steps to alleviate people’s trouble.

Kashif Baloch

Via email

Rising population

Rising population growth is creating many problems for the economy. Presently Pakistan is one of the largest populated countries and it is estimated that it will be 3rd largest populated country by the year 2050. In developed and developing countries population scenario is totally different. In China population is well controlled and they better utilise their labour force and increase productivity. On the other hand like Pakistan, which is trying to manage basic necessities like education, employment and health services is not paying attention to population growth.

There is high unemployment rate in Pakistan due to shortage of jobs. Population and employment have a direct relationship. According to National Human Development Report launched by UNDP Pakistan’s total population 64 per cent is below the age of 30 and 29 per cent is between the ages of 15 to 29. It is seemed that after the year 2000 growth rate is continuously increasing giving rise to high unemployment rate.

According to an economists Pakistan need to create 2.3 job every minute to provide employment opportunities to the people. PM Imran khan should focus on population control like former PM Benazir Bhutto who addressed this issue of population as national priority. Education level of females in Pakistan is very low and PTI govt need to improve the status of women in society to help reduce population growth.

ALI ZAIB

Karachi

American freedom struggle

The Independence Day celebrations were recently held in the US. On his part, American President Donald Trump delivered speech on the background of American freedom struggle. A great deal of effort and energy by the founding fathers had gone into the creation of the US. Today industrial hubs, companies, superb infrastructure, knowledge parks and internationally acclaimed institutes are all dotting the whole of America. This is because of the hard work and great knowledge/understanding of many experts and statesmen from that country.

No doubt the history of American region is a good treat to the educational textbooks across the world. Such small steps, interesting stories and a word of encouragement will lay the strong foundation/groundwork for future besides stoking a spark of inspiration among the human community cutting across all barriers.

P. SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtra, India.

Abduction of children

Abduction of innocent children is an alarming issue these days. Recently almost eight to nine cases of kidnapping took place in Khairpur city during last two weeks. This issue is very threatening and severe for every parent because of insecurity of his or her offspring. It has led parents to perplexed situation. The kidnappers are endangering their future by engaging children in acts like begging, smuggling, selling their organs etc. Police is paying less attention toward these cases. Poor parents are in state of deep depression and appeal to government and responsible authorities to put some extra efforts for recovery of their children.

SIRAJ AHMED NAREJO

Larkana, Sindh