Voice of people

Pakistan bids adieu to WC

Sir Lane Poole wrote about Mughal Emperor Humayun, “He tumbled throughout his life and tumbled out of it” This quote befits Pakistan cricket team. They tottered, they tumbled, lost important matches against West Indies, Australia and India and eventually tumbled out of WC 2019. A dream that could not be realized owing to shallow performance. Ironically, they looked towards results of other teams at the last leg of the tournament. Fortune did not favour them as fortune only favours the brave. Pakistan is not virtually out of WC and it is right time for introspection that how long we will linger on with such under-average performance.

Our players look like feared sheep in pressure matches and no valour shown at any level. With such attitude, lack of hard work and complete focus on hunting advertisements and grabbing money, showing least resilience and going to parties can only earn a return ticket to Pakistan and no place in semi-finals. A complete overhauling of PCB and cricket infrastructure at domestic level is the need of the day lest we are rated below Afghanistan and Zimbabwe Commiseration to cricketing fans who supported the unprofessional team patriotically. Good luck Pakistan next time.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

Monetisation through social media

As you cultivate relationships with your followers, there are a number of ways you can turn the value you’re providing them into actual income. One is that you can use social media to capture sign-ups for your email marketing. You could offer an incentive for signing up, such as a discount. Or you could give people the chance to sign up directly through Facebook. Tesla, for example, has a Sign-Up button on its Facebook page that takes you right to a place on the site where you can enter your email address.

The freemium model is another option for generating sales. You can offer something for free or for a trial period as a motivation for users to return and spend money once they know and like your product. Make sure that what you offer is useful without giving away too much. If you give away too much for free, people won’t think your product has much value. You might consider affiliate marketing, where you partner with a social influencer who has an audience that would benefit from your product. If your interests align, the person or group will drive traffic to your site and get a percentage of the sales you make.

Of course, you can always attempt direct selling through social media. Facebook is a great platform for this tactic. You can showcase your product through images, video, and Facebook live. And you can add a “Shop Now” button to your page so your followers can easily click through to purchase from your site. On Instagram, companies will often post a compelling picture of their product and then direct their viewers to shop via a link in the bio. With the new Instagram for Business feature, it’s possible that brands will soon be able to show the prices of their products within each post and enable purchasing within the App. Somehow new generation use social media and earn money through social media platform.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER

Karachi

Widespread beggary

Indeed beggary is a curse! This Curse demolishes the self-esteem inside the humans and makes one addict to the other supports. The self-esteem keeps one face the difficulties bravely. But, the Beggary makes one lazy and dependent. Today the beggary in the town is increasing day by day. The beggars gather at places frequented by the people. If we show generosity and open purse, we are surrounded by a plethora of beggars.

There is different variety of the beggars with different age groups and different means of begging in the city. Some might be needy, but most of them are professional. Some beggars look innocent and show their neediness but actually they have quite some different intentions they pilfer the people and run away. In fact network of beggary is now an organization and they run it as a business; reason for this is that people are becoming poorer day by day, so beggary is also increasing.

The more, we promote this evil, the more the beggars will grow. The simple method of putting an end to this evil is that we should not pay any attention to them. If everyone does so, this practice will surely come to an end. The concerned authorities should look into this matter, and arrange a support fund for the deserving.

MOHSIN SALEEM

Karachi

Darkest day in our history

5th July is considered the darkest day in the history of our country when democracy was bludgeoned and slaughtered in the death of night. A night that brought darkness for next decade in the country, derailed democracy to the extent that it is still facing severe hardships in plying the bumpy road. The bumps caused by dictatorial regime crippled, debilitated and paralyzed democracy to its very core. Democracy has large scar marks on its face in Pakistan and it often hides its face behind the cruel face of dictatorship.

The influx of Afghan refugees in Pakistan after Russian aggression in Afghanistan laid the foundation stone of “Terrorism” in Pakistan and subsequent events like frequent bomb blasts in Pakistan proved it. The disintegration of USSR cost heavily Pakistan and the balance of power tilted towards the US. {A complete paradigm shift in the history.} US became the epicentre of power which later became a serious issue for Pakistan in 2001. Religious chauvinism gained maximum height during Zia’s era. Alas! we did not learn any lesson from history and only lamented over our failures and fell prey to same trap in 1999.

One reason for dictatorship in our country is absence of sincere, dedicated and devoted leadership. A country where sober people like Air Marshal Asghar Khan had written to COAS for a coup, what to speak of ordinary man. It is time to learn and exercise democratic norms and values and stick to the right course of action. Alternatively, we will remain poor both mentally and economically.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

Effects of poverty and violence

The effect of poverty on terrorism is not as straightforward as the media often perceives it to be. Poverty fuels terrorism by creating a state of misery and frustration that pushes people to join terrorist organizations. But more research shows, it is more complicated. Of course, some terrorists come from poor countries with high unemployment, and terrorist organizations often provide higher salaries than other jobs. But terrorism may not be a direct effect of poverty. So what is the source of frustration and anger?

Studies show that countries with weak governments, fragile institutions and limited civil rights are a great environment to nurture the production of terrorist activity. Countries undergoing difficult transitions – from authoritarian to democratic regime – often encounter political instability with the blurring of certain rules and laws.

These periods of profound change come with a transformation of social order, values and methods of governing that many people may find distressing and unsettling. Therefore, stabilizing and empowering political institutions is a crucial part of fighting against the dangerous consequences of poverty somehow the main reason of poverty is unemployment chances in Pakistan especially in Karachi city.

M HAIDER

Karachi