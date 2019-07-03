Voice of people

Articles and letters may be edited for purposes of clarity, space and should carry the writer’s address, CNIC and phone numbers. Postal address: Daily Pakistan Observer, Ali Akbar House Markaz G-8, Islamabad, Pakistan. Email: editorial@pakobserver.net

Be cautious please!

When withdrawing money from an ATM machine, always press the cancel button twice before inserting your ATM card because if anyone has setup keypad to steal your personal identification number (PIN), this will cancel that setup.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Violation of traffic laws

Through your newspaper, I wish to draw the attention of higher authorities and the department of traffic police toward the violation of traffic rules. We can see the drivers of buses and coaches driving very fast in racing with each other on the roads of Karachi. Every day they endanger the life of many passengers and due to fast driving, the road accidents are being common.

The reason for their irresponsibility is the imprecision of traffic police. In this city no one follows the rules, people break signals, move on footpaths, even they drive without lines. I optimistically request the traffic department to be very much strict on traffic laws, put speed limit on every road and highly punish those who don’t follow the rules.

ASIFA SAFI

Karachi

Effects of poverty and violence

The effect of poverty on terrorism is not as straightforward as the media often perceives it to be. Poverty fuels terrorism by creating a state of misery and frustration that pushes people to join terrorist organizations. But more research shows, it is more complicated. Of course, some terrorists come from poor countries with high unemployment and terrorist organizations often provide higher salaries than other jobs. But terrorism may not be a direct effect of poverty. So what is the source of frustration and anger?

Studies show that countries with weak governments, fragile institutions and limited civil rights are a great environment to nurture the production of terrorist activity. Countries undergoing difficult transitions i.e. from authoritarian to democratic regime, often encounter political instability with the blurring of certain rules and laws.

These periods of profound change come with a transformation of social order, values and methods of governing that many people may find distressing and unsettling. Therefore, stabilizing and empowering political institutions is a crucial part of fighting against the dangerous consequences of poverty somehow the main reason of poverty is unemployment chances in Pakistan especially in Karachi city.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER

Karachi

Rabies threatened

Rabies is a kind of infectious diseases which spreads by bites of some animals. Recently, a boy was taken to hospital who died after one hour because of being bitten by a rabid dog. The number of deaths went up to 11 this year only in Karachi leaving another boy dead by the same disease.

Reports of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre mentioned 6000 cases this year so far. On the other hand, 7000 patients bitten by stray dogs have been treated in Indus Hospital Karachi. This issue commonly appears not only in Karachi but also in Sindh with 85000 people who were bitten by dogs.

All the cases prove that we make legislation only for paperwork not for any action. The reports compel us for solution of this critical issue. Anyone can part in this solution whether that is media, NGOs or other health organizations. We must spread awareness about treatment of rabies.

YOUSUF WAHAG

Via email

Burning garbage in Turbat

Burning of garbage in the Turbat city is posing serious environmental problems. The garbage is piling up everywhere in the public parks, public and private schools, shopping malls, open spaces and many other places. Unfortunately, the concerned authorities are unwilling to collect and dispose of the garbage. When garbage reaches the limit, people burn it to have more spaces.

Burning of the garbage produces smoke which is causing some deadly diseases including respiratory tract, nasal allergy, nasal septum, skin, eye and lung diseases. The environmentalists have expressed grief and sorrow that if the burning of garbage would not be stopped then it would create only disaster and can harm Turbat in future. I request the concerned authorities to work on this issue and ensure the cleanliness of city.

SANA SAMAD

Turbat

Promote bicycle riding

Cycling is said to be the second, best and the easiest way of transportation after walking onfoot. Since, it has multitudinous benefits for human health. Cycling would not only lead us to stay fit and strengthen, rather it helps us save the environment, too. The environment which is being affected by the hazardous smoke of vehicles will create multiple risk on human health, and their sounds are, too a threat for us. These all grave issues can easily be controlled if the government would promote bicycle riding.

In addition, cycling has multifarious health benefits such as increased cardiovascular fitness, increase muscle strength and flexibility, improved joint mobility, decreased stress levels, reduced obesity and we get rid of many of the other ailments if we ride bicycle regularly. Therefore, the Government of Pakistan is urged to promote bicycle riding in our country like other countries where people are keen in riding bicycles. Take the examples of Netherlands where 99% of the country population ride bicycles, Denmark 80%, Germany 76%, and so on.

WAHEED WAHID

Kech

Dual nationality

It is a matter of great concern that despite Apex Court’s clear instructions, dual nationality holders have been occupying key positions in sensitive organizations like State Bank, Security Exchange Commission Pakistan and FBR.

Reports say, there are 1,116 persons with dual and foreign nationality in government service. A total of 1,249 spouses of government officials have also been identified during the investigation. These individuals are a grave threat to country veracity their services should be discontinued immediately for the sake of country.

MARYYAM SHOKET

Islamabads