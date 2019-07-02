Voice of people

Articles and letters may be edited for purposes of clarity, space and should carry the writer’s address, CNIC and phone numbers. Postal address: Daily Pakistan Observer, Ali Akbar House Markaz G-8, Islamabad, Pakistan. Email: editorial@pakobserver.net

Woman stabbed to death

An old woman was stabbed to death by a person when the person allegedly attempted to sexually assault her married daughter. According to the Hazro police the deceased attempted to foil the rape attempt; however, she received multiple knife injuries and died as a result. The daughter reported to the police that when the accused attempted to rape her, she cried, her mother came to her (daughter) rescue. However, the accused attacked her mother with knife and she received critical multiple wounds in chest, neck, hands and other parts of the body.

After some time, neighbours came to help and shifted them to the hospital but due to lack of facilities and the absence of surgeon at the hospital the woman was taken to Rawalpindi where she lost her life because of excessive bleeding. It is my humble request to the government to take tangible steps toward those criminals who are committing such mischievous crimes and these women must get justice from government. The concerned health authorities are also requested to please provide complete facilities at hospitals so that the needy can be treated well in time before they lose their lives.

SHADRI ALI AKBAR

Via email

Extend summer vacation

The summer is on its peak burning everything coming in it’s way. Every day, the temperature is above 50. Time and again, we hear the incidents of keeling over due to heat strokes and dehydration. In such a hot and sunny summer, these incidents are inevitable. Therefore, government is requested to extend the summer vacation up to 16th of July.

Irony is this that in public sector the government is always after enrollment drive. It feels as if the provision of infrastructure and convenient environment of class is not their subject. They prefer quantity over quality. Resultantly, in every class, there are more than 100 students.

Moreover, there is no facility e.g. electricity and solar system in most of the schools. Ergo, the poor students will surely be the victim of heatstroke .Concurrently, there is great rush and throng of students in every government school. To avoid any mishap unwanted and unpleasant event, the authorities are requested to extend the holidays.

BAAKH ZAHOOR

Larkano

Poverty in Pakistan

Poverty is a curse. Pakistan is a poor and under-developed country. Most of its population lives in entirely adverse circumstances. Some reports reveal that more than 40% population of Pakistan lives below the line of poverty. The rising poverty was the result of poor governance and slow economic growth. A large number of people in our country do not have proper place to live, this miserable condition has given birth to a large number of beggars and needy people, every third Pakistani is caught in the poor bracket i.e., some 58.7 million out of a total population of 180 million subsist below the poverty line. In Pakistan, poverty is increasing day by day. Effective steps of government are required to reduce it. Government should provide credit facilities and use labour intensives techniques of production to reduce the poverty.

DUAA RAZI

Karachi

Welcome change in our lord’s prayer

The changes in the second half of Our Lord’s Prayer — i.e. “Give us this day our daily bread” is a welcome move by the Pope. Now instead of saying “Lead us not into temptation”, we Catholics will have to say “Do not let us fall into temptation”.

This is a nice change indeed because Our Lord Jesus Christ does not lead us into temptation and make us sin; it is the devil who leads us into temptation and makes us sin and by reciting this prayer powerfully with the changes in it, Our Lord Jesus will not destroy our soul and make us sin by letting us fall into temptation.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Disappointing opposition moot

The opposition parties leaders had gathered in Islamabad, at the invitation of great broker Maulana, what they dilated upon was quite disappointing. They dilated upon on everything that was negative, hostile and anti-government and one could not help noting with great regrets that they had nothing to talk about what was in the interest of the people at large other than their own selfish vested interests.

They are sitting in the legislators and enjoying all privileges and benefits after the general election and still keep crying hoarse about mass rigging and what not. One may ask them as to how many election petitions they had filed before the Election Commission and the Election Tribunals during all these days, weeks and months so far?

And, it would have been all the more appreciable if all of them would have waited for opposition parties leaders facing cases of corruption, money laundering and other charges before the NAB and in the superior courts were cleared in due course of time. If they insist that they have not committed any wrong then why they are afraid and resorting to such pressure tactics by gathering together on whole lot of negative agenda.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

No spray yet!

Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy almost every time. In these days stick insects are damaging the crops severely in Sindh. Spring crops are about to finish but yet no step has been taken by the Sindh Government to assist the farmer as an emergency situation.

Farmers are in deep depression because cultivation is the only source for them to fulfil basic need and they had invested a lot on crops by getting debt. Our Government needs to avail the spray urgently for them as they can get some relief from depression as well as play a significant role in economic growth of Pakistan.

SIRAJ AHMED NAREJO

Naudero

Food insecurity

The children of Balochistan are suffering in predicament and deteriorated situation where hundreds of thousands of children and women are losing their precious lives due to malnutrition.

National Nutrition Cell conducted a survey that 49% of the women are suffering from malnutrition and 49% were affected by maternal anaemia. On the other hand, 57% of children under the age of five were the victim of anaemia and 29% of women had iodine deficiency in the province. So, if our mothers are lacking the necessary nutrients, then what could we expect for the baby growth. Surely, the malnutrition reduces the growth of the baby like low birth weight, childhood infections and mortality.

It is an undeniable fact that 177,000 children get expired in the country each year and most of them belong to Balochistan. According to WHO, Balochistan is in the highest level of food insecurity in the country where approximately 50% of households are food insecure.

Ultimately, the federal and provincial governments are responsible for providing basic provisions of life, therefore, they should take steps towards this end.

WAHEED WAHID

Kech, Balochistan

Power of social media

Now, social media is a huge part of our culture and society and very rapidly its popularity and role is increasing day by day in Pakistan, with millions of apps, websites and other platforms for people to communicate through media that are all over the Internet these days, this is truly the age of social media.

Recently, I’ve seen a rise in the number of people on my Facebook feed writing or posting long articles about why social media is destructive to teenagers. Many people seem to have a negative outlook on social media and its influence on today’s youth. Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of negative aspects of kids having so much freedom on the Internet in this day and age. Advertisers have endless opportunities to manipulate and influence us. Privacy is not really an option for most social media users. Plus, the Internet is now an environment that allows people to easily and anonymously hurt others.

Cyber bullying has become a huge problem in the last few years. These are all negative aspects of being a part of online communities. That being said, I don’t think social media is totally bad. I actually think being part of the social media world is beneficial to teenagers. It provides a space for youth to share opinions, stories and thoughts. It allows us to connect with people all over the world. It can be used for bad things, but it can also be used for good. In Pakistan, majority of students use social media only to earn money because social media gradually changes the mind of students; however its power and role is very significant for us.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER

Karachi