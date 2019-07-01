Voice of people

Articles and letters may be edited for purposes of clarity, space and should carry the writer’s address, CNIC and phone numbers. Postal address: Daily Pakistan Observer, Ali Akbar House Markaz G-8, Islamabad, Pakistan. Email: editorial@pakobserver.net

Country is governed by IMF

The speed adopted by dollar to kiss the sky is the proof of policies given by IMF. The drone of dollar has broken all previous records. Resultantly, the dollar has stretched its wings up to 164 meters. The rapid increase in the value of dollar is ultimately the leading cause of inflation, poverty and unrest owing to the blistering hype in price of commodities used on a daily basis. The country’s renowned economist, Mr. Qaisar Bengali, has predicted that the value of dollar will reach up to Rs.200 by December 2019. Moreover, unfriendly budget has coerced the poor to pay the heavy taxes forcibly. It’s ignominious to say that either government has no way to run the affairs or they feel the nation to be bonkers.

If someone has plundered the wealth of nation, he/she should be dealt according to laws of the land, but how to deal those, who have given the begging bowl to the poor nation because of their follies? The inferno of interest of loans taken by country will lead the nation to death bed. Every day we listen news of suicide and self destruction; because death seems more comfortable than life in our country. It’s better to die once than to cuddle the demise daily. Actually, it’s time to rescue the poor nation than to fight with each other. This disaster, self made calamity will lead to the genocide of the poor. The authorities are earnestly requested to protect the country from being another Moen jo Daro (the mount of death).

SIKANDAR SAJJAD MANGI

Larkano

Increased dollars rate

Forex Exchange rates offer crucial information to traders and investors, the rate of dollar increases day by day (163 when reports last came in). My question is that why government of Pakistan is not controlling dollar rate. The latest updates about the buying and selling trends offer great insight about the latest market trends for people who are interested in trading or investment.

The Open Market Forex rates, interbank and currency exchange rates are significant information for business and finance professionals. It is my humble request to the government to please control the dollar rate, or else it would be too late and the country will have to suffer a lot.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER

Karachi

Our Assemblies or talking shops

A recent incident surprised me and forced me to write this piece. Mushahid Ullah Khan, during his speech in the Senate, shared poetry in which he used a word which is not allowed to be used in the House. Though, the Speaker tried to stop him twice or thrice but of no avail. He (Khan) did what his heart wanted and shared poetry. And the same happens daily in our assemblies where the Speaker every time has to forbid the leaders but they don’t listen.

The main question is: are the assemblies formed to criticize the Opposition, share poetries, do time pass or they are made to discuss people’s problems and find their solutions. No doubt, our assemblies have all the facilities which the assemblies of other countries have but I feel sorry to say that the discipline which other countries have maintained, our country has not. What do we expect form the other departments of our country when our assemblies are in such condition.

Lastly, I request all the representatives to please work in such a manner which enhances the prestige of Assemblies. And I think betterment can come in assemblies if the Speaker uses his authority to maintain discipline like a teacher controls a class.

MEHRULLAH JAMEEL

Turbat Balochistan

Rahat Ali shines

Eight people have received honorary degrees from Oxford University this year. The list includes the name of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the pride of Pakistani music. Basically from Qawali genre, he shone in all fields of music. Rahat has amused and mesmerized billions of people through his melodious voice.

The high pitched singer has neither any comparison nor any competitor in the sub-continent. He stands tall in music industry. Rahat has set a fine example of reaching the top of ladder through tremendous hard work, dedication and concentration. In the words of Iqbal, “Zara num ho to yeh matti bari zurkhaiz hy Saqi” Bravo Ustad you have done a great job.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

US fails

to tackle immigration

I was bitterly heartbroken to see the images of dead migrants in Grange Rio in the media. Politicians have lost moral compass and common sense because of obsession to curb immigration. They are forgetting that people are migrating because they are escaping poverty, homophobic attacks, civil wars, political persecutions, etc.

USA should effectively concentrate on the root causes of mass migration rather than spending time talking about building walls on borders. This will not resolve problems if there is still poverty and injustice in other countries.

HANDSEN CHIKOWORE

London

Career advice

In this jobless world even university graduates are finding it hard to land jobs that commensurate with their education. Dwindling economy, escalation of cost of doing business and apathetic attitude of successive governments in Pakistan have caused unemployment to rise that added to the miseries of jobless youth.

However, unemployed graduates can counter this by developing skills that make them employable even if they don’t get a full-time job. Content writing, web, app development, graphic designing are a few skills to name which can be learnt to work freelance beyond boundaries and will in turn contribute to the ailing economy of this country. Indeed communication skills play a pivotal role in anyone’s personal or professional life, these should be honed on top of any other skill before embarking on the journey of work.

Unemployed youth are advised to invest on themselves and whatever skill they learn, learn it from the best of the best.

MUHAMMAD MUDASSIR

Larkana

NHA negligence

The National Highway Authority started the 10.71km long Multan Road extension project from Thokar Niaz Beg to Hudiara Drain some years ago. After the new government came to power, the construction work lost the touch of urgency. When it was restarted after its redesign from eight to six lanes, the project couldn’t pick up the momentum of construction required for such a critical distance on the Multan Road that serves as an entry and exit to the provincial metropolis. The rainwater drain supposed to be built on both sides of the road has been left incomplete on many locations, despite the fact that Monsoon season has already begun and Lahore has had its first torrential downpour.

Since the level of the road has been raised by some feet at some locations, the rainwater gushes into the low-lying areas in the absence of the rainwater drain. Typically, sewage drain of village Dina Nath at 16km Multan road passes under the main road towards the river. Now the rainwater from Multan road, in absence of rainwater drain, fills up the sewage drain. As a result, houses in the village face a backwater thrust that makes lives of the residents miserable. Will the NHA complete the project on top priority to alleviate miseries of the people?

IFTEKHAR A KHAN

Lahore

Effects of poverty and violence

The effect of poverty on terrorism is not as straightforward as the media often perceives it to be. Poverty fuels terrorism by creating a state of misery and frustration that pushes people to join terrorist organizations. But more research shows, it is more complicated. Of course, some terrorists come from poor countries with high unemployment, and terrorist organizations often provide higher salaries than other jobs. But terrorism may not be a direct effect of poverty. So what is the source of frustration and anger?

Studies show that countries with weak governments, fragile institutions and limited civil rights are a great environment to nurture the production of terrorist activity. Countries undergoing difficult transitions i.e. from authoritarian to democratic regime, often encounter political instability with the blurring of certain rules and laws. These periods of profound change come with a transformation of social order, values, and methods of governing that many people may find distressing and unsettling. Therefore, stabilizing and empowering political institutions is a crucial part of fighting against the dangerous consequences of poverty somehow the main reason of poverty is unemployment chances in Pakistan especially in Karachi city.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER

Karachi

Try to understand

In this busy world where all of us are busy in our life, we all have become materialistic; we don’t have time for others to think about what problems others are facing. This scientific world made us robot with no feelings. We all become impatient and not understand other people around us. Try to understand what other person is carrying behind. Try to understand people around you because you are in this world to help others.

The person you are arguing with may have some problems, but you are not trying to understand him. Try to understand what others think, we have to tolerate little things in life, the basic thing is to understand mind of human being, if a person is smiling may be he is hiding hundreds of sorrows behind this one smile. Try to understand heart and mind of peoples around you because Allah has sent you in this world to help others.

DUAA RAZI

Karachi