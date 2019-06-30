Voice of people

Articles and letters may be edited for purposes of clarity, space and should carry the writer’s address, CNIC and phone numbers. Postal address: Daily Pakistan Observer, Ali Akbar House Markaz G-8, Islamabad, Pakistan. Email: editorial@pakobserver.net

IMF bailout package

It is quite surprising and shocking to note that opposition parties and their leaders are continuously suffering from IMF phobia like western people, who by and large, suffer from Islamophobia in a rather unwarranted and uncalled for manner. Large number of countries, particularly developing countries like Pakistan, are members of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and keep on availing various large, medium and small packages and programmes for their budgetary support and overcoming other financial problems from time to time.

Pakistan since its joining the IMF in December 1958 has gone to the Fund 22 times including the recent Extended Fund Facility of $ 6 billion bail out package sought by the incumbent PTI government. Every past civil and military government has been submitting its budgetary and taxation proposals to the IMF and even the World Bank over all these years.

Those who are raising hue and cry over the present government seeking bailout package from the IMF as if it has committed some crime which no other previous government including the two former ruling parties PPP and PML (N) have not committed and not consulted Fund and other international institutions should better go through the previous 21 IMF programmes record which must be lying in the Strong Room of the Cabinet Division or elsewhere to update themselves.

The reports that Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and other opposition members have submitted a resolution in the NA Secretariat that the Finance Bill 2019 be changed to IMF Obedience Act have come as more shocking and surprising for many including this scribe. Opposition leader and PML (N) President is supposed to be more well-informed than many others as his party has been in power for many years together in Islamabad and Lahore.

M.Z.RIFAT

Lahore

Chaos on roads

I would like to draw attention of concerned authorities through columns of your esteemed newspaper towards prevailing chaos on the roads and streets of Karachi City. As number of cars and vehicles are increasing, Karachi’s traffic system is getting worse day by day. An alarming rise in road accidents is being witnessed daily on roads. Furthermore, rude attitude of drivers causes lots of mishaps and this is probably one of the crucial points to be drawn.

The traffic in Karachi is becoming dangerous by each passing day. Heavy vehicles, including public transport, water tankers, NLC trucks and several other vehicles carrying construction materials have become a big menace and an absolute threat to life.

Additionally, cars and motorcycles being parked in front of shopping malls and other localities instead of proper parking areas has given rise to total lawlessness. Lastly, I urge traffic police to monitor the traffic flow in a professional way and make drivers aware of driving rules and road sense. Underage drivers must be banned on roads and should be declared ineligible to drive. Second, people, driving without Helmets and seat belts should be punished and fined heavily to discourage this trend.

ASIF MURAD UMRANI

Karachi

Shortage of drinking water

People are facing several problems because of lack of potable water in their area. We all know that water is the most important element in our daily life. But it now has become a major issue of concern.

The water supply is inconsistent because pipeline is broken on many places. Residents can’t take bath, cook food and avoid many other activities due to lack of water, so suffering of the people knows no bound. I urgently request Balochistan government to initiate some solid action so that water problem is permanently resolved in our district.

NAVEED NADIL

Tump, Balochistan

Low literacy rate

Through the column of your newspaper I would like to draw reader’s attention towards low literacy rate prevailing in our country. In today’s world, no country can attain an acceptable level of excellence without a high literacy rate while Pakistan has a low literacy rate.

One of the main reasons of our low literacy rate is inadequate budget for education. Achieving high literacy rate must be government’s top priority, because future of Pakistan cannot be secured without a sound education system that produces women and men of calibre and character.

AREEBA HAIDER.

Via email

Traffic issues

I want to draw attention of Karachi city administrator and other related authorities about exiting traffic problems in Karachi. Population of the city has grown rapidly, with this the number of city’s problems has also gone up.

Besides traffic jams, noise pollution has also increased by an alarming level. Everyone looks in hurry and wants to go fast, especially motorcyclists, rickshaws and bus drivers break traffic rules and create problems for others. Every one moves with his own will, due to this traffic mess, students, office going people and others usually cannot reach on time.

The ever-increasing rush of heavy traffic on roads often results in loss of human life. Traffic problems are one of the serious problems of this city.

If you are a citizen of Karachi you must encounter worst traffic jams every morning or evening time on famous roads of the city, if you want to travel across the city in that time you must have great patience because there is a massive traffic jam all over the city. It is not the problem of any particular area rather it is the problem of the whole city. People of the city are stuck every day in traffic when they are going to offices, schools and universities. People reach their homes from working places after spending several hours in the traffic jams on roads.

There is no traffic police seen on the roads who could clear the roads. People of the city get frustrated every day and fights between people on roads is a routine site.

Everyone on the road is ready to fight someone to overcome frustration. Government is seen least interested in tackling this serious issue that is getting worst day-by-day. I request higher authorities and the department of traffic police for taking steps, so that everyone can travel with comfort and the problem of traffic jams can be handle properly.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER

Karachi

Good cricket

Claiming a victory in ongoing ICC World Cup against Afghanistan was marvellous. Our batsmen and bowlers faced them very well and claimed an effective victory. Being a cricket fan I really appreciate their efforts and the way they played today was wonderful.

It is great news for all Pakistanis, while last match of Pakistan would be against Bangladesh so it should be easily won because we now have a confident looking team. If they maintain their efforts like this they surely can win the ICC trophy for Pakistan.

A REHMAN SHAHBEER

Turbat, Balochistan

Missing tubewell operator

Relevant authorities are hereby informed that tubewell operator of Iqbal Town, Rawalpindi is absent from his duty for the last six days. It is also learnt from most of the complainants of Iqbal Town that tubewell operator has allegedly handed over keys of switch rooms to nearby auto workshops owners who are washing their cars & vehicles there daily. Similarly it is also alleged that tube well operator is selling water to tankers owned by Afghanis.

As a result there is no regular supply of water in Iqbal Town. Kindly install CCTV cameras around tubewell in order to check on-going illegal activities. The chairman Union Council No-24 should take full responsibility so that said tubewell is not used for other purposes after duty hours.

RAJA GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN

Rawalpindi