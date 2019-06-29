Voice of people

Articles and letters may be edited for purposes of clarity, space and should carry the writer’s address, CNIC and phone numbers. Postal address: Daily Pakistan Observer, Ali Akbar House Markaz G-8, Islamabad, Pakistan. Email: editorial@pakobserver.net

Money circulation and economic growth

Indeed, money circulation is like Oxygen or Water for Life. No Money circulation means, no socio-economic life of a nation. As long as we used to have corrupt rulers in the country, there was money circulation in the society, but now we have non-corrupt in Naya Pakistan (New Pakistan). What is the state of money circulation in the country nowadays? Is there anyone’s guess? The present rulers must reflect upon this point before it is too late.

I vividly remember that when the incumbent adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was in the Central Government of the PPP, it was he who with his enviable efforts continued circulation of money in the country and presented reasonable budgets. In the province of Sindh during Musharraf regime, the Government of Sindh was in deep debt. Its debt was soaring to an astonishing level and it was Dr Hafeez’s economic and fiscal management that reversed the situation and Sindh was out of debt and its economy was put on right track.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

Political victimisation in Pakistan

Central leader of Pakistan People Party Senator Haji Khanzada Khan has blamed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led central coalition government has started victimization in the name of accountability against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and other PPP leaders. He was talking to journalists after congratulating to newly elected cabinet of Mardan Press Club here on Saturday. He alleged that the PTI-led central coalition government had adopted double standard in its accountability process as the NAB officials had begun accountability cases against politicians and government officials belonging to Punjab and Sindh provinces while the KP Chief Minister hailing from PTI was not taking to task.

He said, on one hand resignation was being demanded from Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh province mere on charges of corruption against him while on the other the PTI Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was not bothered to be present at accountability court. To a query, he said that there were some hurdles in way of alliance between Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N. However, despite those hurdles leadership of both the parties wanted to join hands so that to make a strong opposition against the PTI-led coalition government. Mr. Khanzada warned that the PPP leadership along with party activists would be on roads if the incumbent government arrested the co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. He said that they would carry on protest demonstrations against the arrest of co-chairman and would keep continue it till his release. He alleged that the PTI government had failed to deliver as it brought Tsunami of price hike in its short tenure causing to make countrymen lives as miserable and difficult it is totally wrong in my view point I just say accountability is very important for all parties.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER

Karachi

Improving investigation

Prosecution is one of the main planks in the Criminal Justice System. Both, the Investigating Officer and Prosecutor are one of the key players of the Criminal Justice system and their professional ethics demands that they must be impartial, fair and truthful. Investigating Officers and Prosecutors should discharge their duties fairly and fearlessly and with full sense of responsibility that attaches to their position(s)”.

More and more training both inland- in the federal judicial academy and provincial judicial academies – and abroad-fully funded by the international donors and justice -friendly INGOs- may be arranged to enhance their professional competence and sharpen their skills for effective professional performance. The more effective investigation means more effective and expeditious dispensations of justice in criminal justice system. The rulers are requested to allocate more and more funds for the judicial training academies and other related to justice sector for an inexpensive and expeditious administration of justice and because justice is life for any nation. No speedy justice, simply means, everything at stake.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

Urgent need of handful great people

It seems like we have been cursed by some evil spirit that we will remain barren to produce genuine genius people for decades. People with prophetic vision and spiritual insight are assets of a nation. They help the community to stay calm in crises, positive in trying times, united against the enemy and loyal to each other. We are not producing philosophers and thinkers; only some religious scholars and media persons are craving to be known as scholars.

Intellectual deprivation begins when a Member of Parliament and wheelbarrow pusher start using the same filthy language, respect measured by bank balance and teachers sell education. Nature never produces Rumi and Raazi in numbers, but their influential philosophies are enough to nourish human rumination for centuries. True wisdom is never aided by books or relies upon previous intellectuals; it streams through our era and circumstances and engaged in solving spiritual and moral problems of the present.

Today it is hard to find a single person who stands selflessly on a rank of wisdom and who is a true Momin and spiritual guide. Materialism and self-worship are the real cause of ignorance because of Allah’s rule that a mind gets blocked to Hikmat (prudence) when it pursues Dunya. True wisdom is always beyond worldly desires. As a nation, we are in deprivation of witty, genius, wise people; in Qur’anic language people of Hikma. Our highly educated scholars occupied with advocating their political leaders and protecting their positions and status, so they never tried to build an Ummah.

What are we delivering to our youth? In TV plays extramarital affairs, issues of marriage and cheating for survival? In most of the political analysis shows, a few copycats deliver the same systematic, monotonous, supercilious tones. Some of them love to shout without realizing that powerful words influence the minds, not loud voices and crudity of their statements. Most TV shows care about rating instead of quality; if an empty-headed person brings business, they will prefer him over the least favourite but genuine Danishwar. Armed forces are essential to protect our borders, but genuine prudent people are crucial to guard our ideological boundaries. We desperately need a few heads with lofty brains that can dignify our complex people and help us to identify our lost identity.

ZUBADA RAOUF

Toronto, Canada

World Asteroid Day

World Asteroid Day (June 30) is a global awareness movement where people from all walks of life come together to learn about asteroids and what we can do to protect our planet. Although asteroids would seem like mere rocks floating in space, they are actually objects of great importance for astronomers, geologists, planetary scientists, among others.

On evolutionary field, they are pristine objects from the dawn of the solar system. They maintain their original chemical composition that speaks to us about how our solar neighbourhood was like 4.5 billion years ago.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India