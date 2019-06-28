Voice of people

Articles and letters may be edited for purposes of clarity, space and should carry the writer’s address, CNIC and phone numbers. Postal address: Daily Pakistan Observer, Ali Akbar House Markaz G-8, Islamabad, Pakistan. Email: editorial@pakobserver.net

Where are budget documents?

PTI’s Federal Government has since presented its maiden budget for financial year 2019-20 which is currently passing through process of discussion and approval in the National Assembly. It is good to note that couple of days back Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the party legislators and leaders to highlight positive aspects of the new budget and apprise the people at large about relief measures which have been proposed in it. Besides the PTI and allies legislators and leaders, media people, economists, researchers, freelance journalists and columnists would also like to go through the budget documents and write about its positive and negative aspects and come forth with feasible suggestions and proposals for improvement and removal of defects here and there.

But the pertinent question which arises here as to where are the budget documents? According to the media people, freelance journalists and columnists the budget documents so provided to them by the Press Information Department (PID) do not contain all the important documents i.e. Annual Plan, Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and the Economic Survey of Pakistan which highlight achievements of the federal government.

It is regretfully pointed out that every year at the time of the new budget, the Finance Ministry provides sets of budget documents to the PID for distribution among the media people and other interested persons which contain Budget in Brief, Explanatory Memorandum on Federal Receipts, Annual Budget Statement and Estimates of Foreign Assistance as well as Demands for Grants in English and Urdu languages. But somehow none of the above-mentioned important budget documents are neither provided nor easily accessible and available to those looking for these documents. Can the media people and freelance journalists write something without going through the above-listed three important documents like the opposition is doing presently.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA

Lahore

Finland education

Your esteemed newspaper’s little publication could catch the attention of the Education Minister of Pakistan, Shafqat Mahmood, towards globally adopted education system which initially emerged in Finland, is far cry from Pakistan’s education system. This is about the overview of standardized education of Finland and how much Pakistan is seeking as whole world is copying the method.

Finland has natural, pure and intelligible techniques to nurture students in the most smooth and advanced manner. Schools in Finland, admit children of age seven because they believe the lower period is very effective and children have to spend much time in home education. It wonders to say, there is no exam in first six years. Accordingly, the child will give his/her first exam in age of thirteen. Students have no homework. After every 45 minutes, there is break of 15 minutes. It is designed in such a way not to bother students in any way. It lets students enjoy other stuffs and spend time in playing and with families. Students are independent. They sing, dance, cook and do other arts. Students are taught various skills, such as cutting, drilling and working as carpenters.

Afterwards, Finland is ahead in great planning which is confirmed by the experts, children learn 20% more reading on sofa than table, before which no country ever thought of it than Finland. Besides, Finland has ratified Phenomena Based Learning (PBL). This energises students to be practical. Such as, if they are taught topic on agriculture, students are then brought to fields to examine things closely to get the required answers. Significantly, the exams are not conducted by their teachers and their papers are also not checked in schools. All these procedures are the responsibilities of ( PISA ) Programme for International Students Assessment.

ASIF MURAD UMRANI

Karachi

One-medium education

We all know that one-medium education is very important for the development of a country but our educational system is based on different mediums which divide the students in two segments. Mostly the private schools are English medium while the government-run schools are Urdu medium. Moreover, regional differences, different mediums, gender discrimination, poverty, lack of well-trained teachers and the allocation of funds for education sector by government are the major problems in education system of Pakistan.

Therefore, Govt of Pakistan should take steps to remove the above mentioned problems so as to improve the quality of education in the country. Hence, Education is very important for the development of a country. Implementation of educational policies and formulation of new policies is necessary. We need an updated education system and contribute more money on education from financial plans as our future relies on.

AREEJ ANWAR

Karachi

Street fighting

Street fighting is one of the horrible issue which still persists in the streets of Karachi and street fighting normally takes place in such areas where less-educated people resides. Though political influence of political parties has drastically got down but after-effects still exit that this menace could not be eradicated.

Normally street fight starts over little issues which is followed by exchange of hot words and abusive language but unfold maximum number of people of the area and ends with irreparable loss in the shape of bone fractures and bloodshed. Authorities concerned seem helpless to get rid of this menace as street fighting looks uncontrollable. It is better to impose ban on gathering of five or more people in case of street fight occurs and if anyone is found violating, he should be penalized to such extent that no one would ever think to get involved in street fighting.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

The picture that shames America

The horrifying pictures of dead bodies of Oscar Alberto Martinez and her infant daughter in muddy waters of Rio Grande belittle great America in its failure to resolve migrant crisis. People migrate because of conditions in their home countries and America as a powerful country should tackle the root cause of the migrant crisis.

The deteriorating economic and political situation in Zimbabwe will also force people to cross Limpopo River known for its ferocious crocodiles into South Africa and the world will see the same heart-breaking pictures of migrants’ dead bodies. America, UK and other powerful nations should condemn President Mnangagwa for failing to manage a country with rich abundant natural resources.

TAPIWA MUSKWE

United Kingdom

Challenges for Govt

Pakistan has been facing different challenges to its economy. The economic situation of Pakistan is very critical and people are looking towards the solution of these challenges faced by the economy of Pakistan. Pakistan has different opportunities which can help it to solve its economic problems. But without tackling long-term challenges and problems decisively, the country will no longer be able to take advantage of opportunities.

Increase in debt, increase in import and decrease in export, low saving, lower investment, low tax collection, lack of policy implementation, excessive taxation are some of the challenges faced by the Pakistan’s economy. Some of the solutions of these problems are offering low interest rate, collection of taxes, proper use of young labour force, use of technology, governance and decentralization

MUHAMMAD HAIDER

Karachi