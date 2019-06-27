Voice of people

Articles and letters may be edited for purposes of clarity, space and should carry the writer’s address, CNIC and phone numbers. Postal address: Daily Pakistan Observer, Ali Akbar House Markaz G-8, Islamabad, Pakistan. Email: editorial@pakobserver.net

Post Jinnah Pakistan

Stanley Wolpert credits MAJ as a “once in a century hero”, with feats like “Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. MAJ did all three”. Unfortunately, the Pakistan which Allama Iqbal dreamed, and which Jinnah created in 1947, in spite of opposition by Congress, Viceroy and likes of Azad opposed, witnessed a series of betrayals by those who succeeded him.

MAJ’s insistence on drafting constitution for modern democratic welfare state was delayed. The Constituent Assembly, which he formed, comprising those elected from their constituencies in 1946 elections was dismissed in 1954 along with Maulvi Tamizuddin Khan who served as Jinnah’s Deputy President. When after 7 years final sketch was prepared, the Constituent Assembly was dismissed on 24 October 1954. It was no coincidence that Defence Minister was none other than Ayub Khan in uniform, who during tenure of MAJ was superseded by three officers junior to him: Brigadiers Nazir, Iftikhar and Nasir. This was unique in military traditions that an officer once superseded, manages to get promoted and becomes a Field Marshal without having commanded an army on battlefield. In Battle of Kohima when 19 British India Dagger Division was commanded to capture Mandalay in Burma, Ayub was removed for “lack of courage”.

On 14 June 1948 MAJ accompanied by Fatima Jinnah made it abundantly clear to uniformed officers that they have no role in politics or running affairs of state, and they “owe allegiance to the Constitution and Dominion of Pakistan”. It is an unfortunate bitter reality that vision of MAJ and his blueprint of modern democratic state were shredded by likes of Sikandar Mirza and Ayub Khan. Had Ayub Khan not been promoted, there would have been no Musa, Yahya or Zia etc, nor would we have been gifted with likes of MNS or AZ etc. The first instance of institutionalized corruption was gifting of Gandhara Motors and sovereign guarantees for EXIM bank loan.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

A flock of sheep indeed

The other day I had watched dumbfounded on the news channel Al Jazeera the series of reports on the plight of the people migrating to America from their homeland of Mexico. Every scene shown on that TV and each report that unfolded had pinpointed the realities and difficulties facing such migrant workers as Mexicans. Maybe, lack of love and support, illiteracy, unemployment and agriculture crisis might have played havoc with their life. Both America and Mexico should seriously look into these issues that will break into major humanitarian crises that will in turn disturb America, economically and politically.

In fact, growth and economic boom are relating to the mindset and the hard work of the people. The people from my areas like Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu have migrated to big places like Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai to start their business activities. This is true of even the professionals like me. On the other side, the people from Korkai, Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari have been farming for quite a long span of time, braving all the odds and working hard on the soil. For myself, I always support physical and mental/mind works. My family has long been cultivating in Tuticorin. Even if I am away from my workstations like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, I have always been in touch with my professional and technological activities that are paramount for growth in the world today.

The human resources are the greatest assets and they should be engaged in a proper way. Likewise, the USA and Mexico should try to resolve the migrant crisis balancing the economic crisis, creating local jobs and strengthening agriculture to greater extent. The final yet interesting point is that these two countries boast so many people and farm experts in agriculture field.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Mumbai, India

Brushless DC motor vs DC brush motor

Various types of motors are in common use. Among these, brushless DC motors (BLDC) feature high efficiency and excellent controllability, and are widely used in many applications. Brushed DC motors have the advantage of generally low initial cost and simple control of motor speed. However, there are some drawbacks. At certain periods during the DC motor rotation, the commutator must reverse the current, causing reduced motor life due to arcing and friction. Consequently, brushed DC motors require more maintenance such as frequently replacing the springs and brushes which carry the electrical current, as well as replacing or cleaning the commutator. These components are important for transferring electrical power from outside the motor to the spinning coil windings of the rotor inside the motor. BLDC motors, on the other hand, do away with mechanical commutation in favour of electronic commutation. That eliminates the mechanical wear and tear involved with brushed DC motors.

In BLDC motors, the permanent magnet is housed in the rotor and the coils are placed in the stator. The coil windings produce a rotating magnetic field because they’re separated from each other electrically, which enables them to be turned on and off. The BLDC’s commutator doesn’t bring the current to the rotor. Instead, the rotor’s permanent magnet field trails the rotating stator field, producing the rotor field.

SAOOD ABBAS

TAXILA

History of transformer

The first power distribution system in the United States was a 120V DC system invented by Thomas A Edison to supply power for incandescent light bulbs. Edison’s first central power station went into operation in New York City in September 1882. Unfortunately, his power system generated and transmitted power at such low voltages that are very large currents were necessary to supply significant amounts of power. These high currents caused huge voltage drops and power losses in the transmission lines. In 1880’s central power stations were located every few city blocks to overcome this problem. The fact that power could not be transmitted far with low voltage dc power systems means that generating stations had to be small and localized and so were relatively insufficient.

In Tesla-transformer there are some important differences: This transformer works on a low frequency (for consumers 50 or 60 Hz, in airplanes 400Hz); a Tesla-Coil runs on High frequency pulses, normally generated by a arc-bridge in combination and tuned with the primary coil and the capacitors. This HF is superimposed on the grid-frequency that is feeding the system. Also the secondary voltage is not induced by the changing magnetic field of the primary, but by the wave front of the magnetic pulses travelling upwards.

FAHAD NAEEM BABAR

Taxila