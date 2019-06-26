Voice of people

Articles and letters may be edited for purposes of clarity, space and should carry the writer’s address, CNIC and phone numbers. Postal address: Daily Pakistan Observer, Ali Akbar House Markaz G-8, Islamabad, Pakistan. Email: editorial@pakobserver.net

Dark nights in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is plunged into another post Mugabe era of no electricity as the country failed to pay imports of electricity again to Mozambique and South Africa. This unavailability of electricity is causing massive land degradations as people cut down trees in farms which were for white farmers.

Schools, hospitals, shops and food outlets are all grounded to halt as the solutions are not within the proximity of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The government should be responsible enough to manage the country effectively or otherwise President Emmerson Mnangagwa should resign and let those capable take over.

TAPIWA MUSKWE

London

Positive parenting

Parents are every child’s happy place. Someone bring us up, someone we share our thoughts, problems, happiness and grievances with. Their attitude and behaviour make up our personality both consciously and unconsciously.

Being a parent, it is a very common thing to see that they always focus to protect their children from the cruel world outside their comfort zone. The basic defence mechanism begins with restrictions! What to allow and what not to. Especially when it comes to the daughters, allowing them to drive, perusing co-education, working out, interacting with men and a lot of things becomes a matter of great discussion.

In fact, as a parent one should merely focus on developing the confidence into children and to train them how to react in case any difficulty arises. The key to such development is communication. Parents must communicate with their children to maintain a strong bond with them that would definitely lead to positive parenting and healthy relationships.

MARYAM ASLAM

Karachi

Model courts progress

Model Criminal Trial Courts (MCTC) have achieved a milestone of deciding over 5647 cases in a time period of 2 and a half months which is appreciable. The monitoring and evaluation head of model courts Sohail Nasir told that model courts were first initiated in Punjab and their results were astonishing. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa ordered to expand the scope of model courts in the entire country. Initially 116 model courts were established.

People were of the view that cases would be decided within 4 days just to wind up the mess which is wrong. Within 48 days 2236 murder cases and 3411 narcotics cases were decided that includes the recording adjuration of 25183 witnesses. In 6 districts including Mastung, Noshki, Turbat, Chagai (Dalbadin) and Dera Bugti of Balochistan and Kohistan lower of KPK, all the cases of murder and narcotics have been decided so far. 10 more districts comprising Islamabad, Chakwal, Jehlum, Barkhan, Harnai, Kalat, Kohlu, Ziarat, Panjgar and Haripur are expected to end all the cases through model courts.

Moreover 175 people are sentenced to death while 535 are sentenced to lifetime imprisonment. Online trial has also been started in model courts. The number of MCTCs in Islamabad, Punjab, KP, Sindh and Baluchistan encompasses 2, 36, 26, 27, and 19 respectively. 57 new model criminal courts have been approved and expanded to tehsil level due to citizen’s applaud. A few days ago 1976 cases were decided in Sindh. Model criminal courts have minimized the burden on jails.

In March this year, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa announced setting up model courts for speedy justice which is now considered as silent revolution in judicial history. Earlier there was lack of motivation in judicial system to solve the cases as they were around1.8 million and the number is horrifying. But this new term of Model Criminal Trial Courts have indeed puffed up motivation level of judiciary to decide the cases. No doubt, its credit goes to Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. It is being said that Magisterial Model Criminal Courts and Civil Model Appellate Courts are going to be established which would be sizeable and significant step towards providing speedy justice to layman.

M JABRAAN BASHIR

Islamabad

University

of Karachi

Karachi University is one of the best and well known universities of the city of Karachi with the highest number of students studying in the university. But, the management of the university lacks in the coordination and willingness to solve the issues of the students accruing to them daily.

The procedure to claim the Degree takes days, weeks and sometimes months. Other than that, various people of the management provide different solutions to the problems of the students leaving them in a confused state and wasting their time and energy. The Government should look into this matter on a serious note to provide ease to the students.

MARIUM RIZVI

Karachi

AC motor vs DC motor?

Well AC or Alternating Current motors are more efficient than DC or direct current. Both motors work by basically positive and negative current chasing itself in a circle which never catches up to itself so the motors turn. In AC, polyphase or three phase motors this becomes more efficient because you need lower current to do the same thing a DC motor does which requires more voltage to push it. But in a basic sense DC motors are good because you can control their speed better than AC.

You will find DC motors on things like rock crushers, car crushers etc where there is a slow but constant speed needed despite the load. A DC motor may turn a conveyor belt at two rpm’s but when you add rock or a crushing apparatus you will still get that two rpm despite the load. A lot of your home appliances ironically run on DC motors too. Now overload it then you will have problems but that is its basic uses today. AC motors you will find in factories because they have a faster start-up speed and when you use the three phase motors they are just more efficient.

There is a type called a squirrel cage and then you can imagine the squirrel in the cage moving the rotor that chases the cage or the stator but never really goes end over end when doing so. That is the same principle of magnetism and voltage chasing current inside a DC or an AC motor but each are suited for uses where one or the other may not be as good given the circumstance or the operation you want to control.

M HAMZA ANWAR

Taxila

Paradox of cyber crimes

Cyber Crime is not a traditional offence. It is a crime which has trans-national and trans-border ramifications. It affects society in different ways. Cyber crime is a term for any illegal activity that uses a computer, cell phone or any other electronic device as its primary means of commission. The computer or electronic device may be agent of crime, the facilitator of the crime or target of the crime.

The crime may take place on the computer alone or in addition to other locations. Cyber criminals use computer technology to access personal information, business trade secrets or use the Internet for exploitative or malicious purposes. Common types of cyber crime include online bank information theft, online predatory crimes, theft of one’s personal identity (identity theft) or financial resources, spread of malicious software code such as computer viruses; use of others’ computers to send spam email messages (botnets), Denial of Service (DoS) attacks on computer networks or websites by the hacker, activism, or attacking computer servers of those organizations felt by the hacker to be unsavoury or ethically dubious, cyber stalking by which sexual predators use Internet chat rooms, social networking sites and other online venues to find and harass their victims, cyber bullying, where individuals are harassed by others, causing severe mental anguish, cyber pornography, use of Internet to spread child and adult pornography; Internet gambling and software piracy and cyber terrorism, the use of the Internet to stage intentional, wide-spread attacks that disrupt computer networks, using Internet to spread violent messages, recruit terrorists and plan attacks.

Cyber crime can be divided into four sub-categories cyber-trespass (hacktivism, viruses, Denial of Service attacks), cyber-deceptions (identity theft, fraud, piracy), cyber-pornography, cyber-violence (cyber bullying, cyber stalking). Broad range of cyber crime can be better understood by dividing it into two overall categories.

SHAHID ILYAS KHAN

Via email

Education system

Today I am discussing about education system in Pakistan. In Pakistan Education is no longer needed when you have money or resources. Education has now become so expensive that many kids are unable to get proper education because they are unable to afford it. Some government school teachers are not providing proper education to kids they are just making money for doing nothing.

A labour can’t afford private school fee. Private schooling system is just a new business to mint more money because they know government schools are not providing proper education and they know people have to educate their kids in any circumstances so they demand heavy fee. Government is not taking any action towards proper education system. In Pakistan education has become a business proposition to make money and with this we cannot expect to do any good for ourselves or for Pakistan.

If children are not educated enough they are unable to find employment if they don’t get job they can’t feed their family so for that matter they involve themselves into wrong ways or we can say into crimes. Providing latest and cheap education is the only way to make better Pakistan. Why just upper class and middle class people educate their children why not people who belong to lower class can educate their kids? People of Pakistan should think about it for future of Pakistan.

M SHARIQ HUSSAIN

Karachi