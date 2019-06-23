Voice of people

Articles and letters may be edited for purposes of clarity, space and should carry the writer’s address, CNIC and phone numbers. Postal address: Daily Pakistan Observer, Ali Akbar House Markaz G-8, Islamabad, Pakistan. Email: editorial@pakobserver.net

Situation in Sudan

One of the first victims of the massacre was 26-year-old engineer Mohamed Mattar. Mattar was fatally shot by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces during June 03, while he was reportedly trying to protect two women at the time. Because his favourite colour was blue, the social media users turned their Twitter and Instagram profiles blue to honour his memory.

Using the hashtag #BlueForSudan, thousands of users have since joined the movement, including US singers Rihanna and Demi Lovato, who have shared statements of support with protesters. However, military has banned the Internet services in the country citing national security, which is hampering with protest movements and connecting with the world.

The number of people facing critical lack of food in South Sudan is the highest ever, three United Nations agencies warned today. The world is eyeing Sudan at the moment since the coming days are crucial for the country and the world.

IRTEZA AHMED

Karachi

Social media users are changing their profile pictures to blue to express solidarity with protestors in Sudan in the wake of a brutal crackdown that killed dozens of people in the capital, Khartoum. The blue wave had spread across various platforms via the #BlueforSudan hashtag, as Twitter and Instagram users attempt to honour memory of one of victims: Mohamed Mattar, whose favourite colour was blue.

This man got shot during the June 03 crackdown blamed by the protesters on Rapid Support Force (RSF), paramilitary group led by a senior member of Sudan’s ruling transitional military council. Mattar was shot while he was trying to save the two women during the bloody dispersal of the protest camp outside the military headquarters, so this 26 years old young man who was a fine engineer got killed just because he was trying to save these two women and this act of cruelty made me sure that humanity is long gone and it is nowhere to be found.

As we know that Sudan is an Islamic country just like Pakistan and we Pakistani people must do whatever we can because humanity is suffering there. PTI government take some prompt action against such cruelty.

S SHAHZAIN NAQVI

Karachi

Many versions of democracy

Democracy means to have rule and authority in the hands of public. It provides everyone equal chance, equal opportunities and equal resources. But what when this Democracy is converted into the hurting and horrible form that resists country from development and gives all authority and rules to small group of people? Oligarchic version of democracy is when your resources and rules are distributed and governed by a few people regardless of knowing and caring about others. When this form of democracy is practised, the gap of rich and poor, poverty, inequality and other decimating issues take birth.

When selected and few persons rule again and again without giving chance to new ones and regardless of know the issues in country, they weaken the economy, vanish the life style of people and insist people to spend their life by sleeping on footpaths and paying much more taxes. Every nation prefer Democracy over dictatorship or other form of governing because they think that democracy will save them from corruption, terrorism and other burning issues caused by ruling of single party.

Now when a few politicians deceive public with the name of democracy and implement oligarchic ruling, the belief and hopes of people hurt. Oligarchic democracy increases the resources and power of selected people and rest feel disgust, unhappy, therefore, real democracy (public friendly) should be implemented to have development in the country.

SYED ZAHID ALI

Khairpur, Sindh

Pak-Afghan ties

Afghanistan has been the showcase of several ‘influences’ in the recent past. US presence and ascendancy in Afghanistan has increased after 9/11 attacks. The increase in Indian clout over Kabul is undoubtedly due to mistrust in Pak-Afghan relations.

In short, Kabul acts as a satellite state where a tiniest threat could be taken care of by the click of a button. And in spite of the fact about Afghanistan’s current status of being a puppet, Pakistan could not do anything due to its cultural and religious bonds. All of this would result in squeezing Pakistan under their thumb. This approach would lead towards a more vulnerable environment, resulting in further desperation. But, in reality these cloak and dagger dreams would be shattered in the near future, as Pak-Afghan relations are on the mending.

MUHAMMAD HAMZA ATHAR

Islamabad

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway

Sialkot motorway is a 91 km long four-lane motorway, which can reduce the travelling time from 2 hours and 10 minutes to just 50 minutes. It starts from Kala Shah Kaku motorway interchange and ends near 3 km away from Sambrail. The estimated project cost is Rs.43 billion and it is expected to be completed in August, 2019. This whole project is under construction by Frontier Work Organization (FWO) and is based on BOT model.

We cannot negate the significant role of Sialkot in healing wounds and fighting diseases worldwide, providing the top quality surgical instruments. Not only in surgical instruments but also in various sports goods, Sialkot is considered as a major economic hub for exporting quality product. It consists of a major dry port established in 1985 in Sambrial. The project will help regain the port its competitive edge of speedy transportation.

AMRAIZ KHAN

Lahore

Zardari’s production orders

Recent detention of former President Asif Ali Zardari created chaotic situation in the Assembly, after rejection of bail plea by honourable Islamabad High Court.

He was arrested and taken into custody on physical remand by NAB Rawalpindi for numerous charges of mega money laundering and corruption. Zardari’s arrest irked the Assembly session, as the Opposition demanded the production orders of Zardari in NA budget session as the incumbent Government was not in favour of issuing production orders for Asif Ali Zardari.

The incumbent Speaker twice adjourned the session due to the slugfest by Opposition parties and finally issued production orders of Zardari for appearing in the budget session. This move by the incumbent Speaker National Assembly is worth appreciable as it honoured the supremacy of democracy and parliament.

ZAHEERUDDIN BABAR

Sindh

Harassment on PIA flight

I am a frequent flyer who after change in PIA management decided to patronise national airline. I made confirmed bookings on 14 March 2019 in Business with PNR XWL8ED for wife, self and three kids aged 8, five and under 3 years for Umrah. We departed Lahore on 6 June Pk 747 with return Pk748 of 17 June 2019.

We checked in at Medina airport almost 2 hours and 45 minutes before departure and our baggage was tagged. I was told by counter staff to talk to S M Irfan. He told me that flight was overbooked on Medina-Lahore sector and he could only offer 4 scattered seats in Business and Economy class for my 5-year-old son. When I insisted that I be given seats as per my booking, he threatened that if I did not take his offer he would declare me as No-Show in the system and offload our baggage. I was not informed by PIA on email or telephone about this situation. I requested him that either he give my family seats next to each other or book me on next flight along with hotel. He again threatened to offload us.

My wife and children were harassed and tired and so I agreed on condition that PIA would request other passengers so that family could be seated together. Seats allocated were 1-K, I-C, 2C,4-A and 10K for my minor son Muhammad Ali Hanif. Such behaviour, threats and harassment are unacceptable.

The nightmare and humiliation did not end here. When we reached aircraft I saw a PIA pilot in uniform sitting in Business while a 5-year-old child passenger holding confirmed seat was forced to be seated in Economy. PIA staff did not help us and when my children were crying feeling insecure seated next to strangers instead of parents, a few passengers out of courtesy offered three centre row seats. While I was trying to help my kids seat next to their mother, a Senior Cabin Crew shouted rudely at me and threatened to offload me and hand me to police.

DANIYAAL HANIF

Lahore