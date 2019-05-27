Articles and letters may be edited for purposes of clarity, space and should carry the writer’s address, CNIC and phone numbers. Postal address: Daily Pakistan Observer, Ali Akbar House Markaz G-8, Islamabad, Pakistan. Email: editorial@pakobserver.net

Forgive us

Dr Aafia!

Thanks to Allah that PM of Pakistan has taken SOS notice of the case of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui (Neurocongnitive) and mother of three kids. She is suffering incredible atrocities for more than 13 years without any legal representation in the US – creator and dropper of atomic bomb on ‘Japanese’; dropper of laser bombs on Afghans; downer of Twin-Towers; destructor of Iraq; Libya; guider of terrorist India-Israel and in final touching of: Iran/SA/Pakistan (…). Even then, claiming for civilized nation (?). Shame; Shame…!

Tragically enough that a Fulbright daughter of Pakistanis is behind bars in acute state of physical; mental; spiritual torture (…). Whereas; on a daughter’s call Muhammad bin Qasim was deputed for her release from Raja Dahr’s prison. He did so! Dancer of female protector arrested Dr. Aafia Siddiqui in a fabricated case. Recently, US Court of Justice has given sarcastic-verdict which compelled to world jurists’ to write in archive ‘un-justice’. Coming out from court room, Defence Attorney, Linda Moreno said “Now; I have no faith in American justice system. Because; prosecution had proved no physical evidence and their witnessing testimonies were inconsistent too (…).

Muslim media was not allowed to cover proceedings/snapping up of Dr. Aafia. Does it not sound ridiculous that verdict charges at her for assaulting four US nationals ‘only’ with M 4 riffle? She got a list of self-prepared terror targets in New York landmarks including Statue of Liberty; Brookly Bridge; Empire State Building and instructions for making a bomb. Attorney; further revealed in her closing remarks (The case is about ‘Fears vs Facts’)” So, we will go for appeal against this unjust verdict. Bravo, Dr Aafia; though, this Scribe has no words in command to express over your grief(s) yet begs on behalf of 22cr Pakistanis for (forgive us) please…!!

M AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

Rahul’s accepting defeat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has got victory in the recently concluded general election in India. On the other hand, its rival party i.e. Indian National Congress (INC) has witnessed a bitter defeat. The good thing about the Indian election is that Mr. Rahul Gandhi, President of INC, has accepted his defeat in the general election by terming it a clear verdict of the masses of India in favour of Mr. Narendra Modi and his Party – BJP. He also congratulated Mr. Modi on the success of his Party. This has been a practice in India that a losing party in general elections accepts results without levelling allegations of rigging in election.

Unfortunately, here in Pakistan, the results of general elections are not accepted and the losing party(ies) always put allegations of rigging in the elections, no matter how transparent and genuine the results turn out to be in favour of the winning party. It is time our political parties also show political maturity and the losing political parties start accepting the results of the general election.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO

Karachi

Maulana Azad’s India

The secular India that Gandhi, Nehru and likes of Maulana Azad dreamed has finally been decimated and replaced by Hinduvta and RSS ideology. While it is internal matter of India to decide their destiny, or replace secular democracy with Hindu nationalism, those who opposed Pakistan should never be projected and praised by Pakistani media. It pains me when praise is showered on Maulana Azad, although other than ill-will for Quaid and creation of Pakistan, he never had any good wishes for us. Our media should remember likes of Liaquat Ali, Qazi Essa, Haroon Abdullah, Malik Barkat, Maulana Zafar, Nishtar etc.

Had Quaid’s vision of modern democratic welfare state been followed and the Constitution finalized by First Constituent Assembly by 1949, instead of mere Objectives Resolution, Pakistan would have prospered and become a country where citizens of all faiths and ethnicity could live in harmony. It was MAJ’s choice of J Mandal as Law Minister to head the Committee which was to finalize draft constitution and submit it for approval. Unfortunately Quaid died and process of drafting the Constitution was delayed giving an opportunity to remnants of British Raj to derail the whole process. The military officer Ayub Khan, who was superseded on instructions of Quaid by three junior officers namely Brigadiers Nazir, Iftikhar and Nasir was promoted after MAJ’s death and the rest is history. Today we are victims of terrorism and extremism.

India was lucky that Nehru survived long enough to steer the country and give it a constitution by 1949. However the Brahmin mindset of Nehru family preferred family dynastic control of the Congress Party. The Muslims who listened to Maulana Azad are subjected to mob killing and cannot even practise their faith while Gandhi’s killer is a hero.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

Mendicancy in Ramazan

The menace of mendicancy is rife in almost all cities of the county but it gains a great swing during second half of Ramadan. The mushroom beggars are all out to collect alms, fitrana and Zakat. From all traffic signals to every door, you will find them showering blessings and inducing the faithful to help the destitute and needy. It appears that local administration has gone into deep slumber and let off the beggars and vagabonds to move freely and earn as much as they can.

Many times crackdown on beggars has been made but to no avail. They are increasing exponentially, adding to the miseries of common man who cannot avoid them. It also leads to robbery and theft in many cases. A series of beggars are present at mosques also shouting for charity and disturbing worshippers. In fact, we are silent spectators and do not do anything to curb this evil from society. There are welfare committees in almost all localities run by sober people, they can take the beggars to task and stop them from roaming aimlessly hither & thither.

Government should register all beggars and provide them with food and some reasonable employment. At least these people can perform the duty of watchmen at public places. Unfortunately, there is a mafia running the business of mendicancy. These people are hand in glove with authorities meant to eradicate beggary and have full freedom to install beggars at key public places where public turnover is high and eventually high income for both parties. Government may take a serious view of this social evil and give harsh treatment to mendicants.

IFTIKAHR MIRZA

Islamabad