Voice of Margalla Town!

Capital Development Authority established four Model Towns – Margalla, Rawal, Shazad and Humuk – during the 70s. The plan was to provide the residents all modern facilities of life – education, health, roads, gas, electricity, grounds, parks, sanitation and likes. Anyhow, main objective was to create awareness amongst other villagers in country, so that they may apply same planning/structure for upgrading their villages as is going on in modern world. Certainly; due to corruption, CDA has not succeeded in this pursuit till now!

Margalla Town (10,000+population and almost same of the surrounding abadies) is located hardly ¾ kms away from the Office of Chairman/Mayer, CDA. Even then, there is no proper U-turn for entering into the Town. When approached, response from Authority was/is that due to – VVIP route – it is impossible. Widening of road bifurcating Phase I & II, is still in ‘queue’ thus, leading to loss of many lives. Construction of houses along side (river Korung) even near Water Filtration Plant is going on.

In Master Plan of the Town, there exists a Treatment Plant near the wall. The waste-water-pipe-line of the Town has broken now, so, on one hand foundation of Town’s wall is becoming weak and on other, residents are also in risk of serious attack of diseases like dengue mosquito, flies, unpleasant odour and the likes. The main retaining wall of park ‘Phase-II’ has started falling and playgrounds also need repair. The hut used by contractor during construction of the Town is still under his occupation. Inhabitants are voicing for provision of these facilities individually and through Margalla Town Welfare Society (Regd.) – a group of educated and Senior-citizens. Even then, there was/is no sufficient success. For all solutions, let’s join government (fully), and establish “Madinah Model Governance”!!

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp