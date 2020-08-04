VOA Urdu in trouble

Washington

The Urdu service of Voice of America (VOA) has landed itself in the middle of a struggle between America’s two major parties — Republican and Democratic — to win over Muslim votes. Some Urdu journalists may lose their jobs for airing a video that favours Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. There are only 3.5 million Muslims – about 1.1 per cent of the total US population – and apparently that’s why no party made a serious attempt to grab Muslim votes in previous elections. But this election is different. And this point was also highlighted in the revised Urdu content of the July 22 video, which initiated the probe.—Agencies