Vlahovic double sinks Empoli

Dusan Vlahovic scored twice for Juventus to seal all three points against a hard working Empoli side at Stadio Carlo Castellani.

The Old Lady started the match on top and were almost immediately rewarded but Moise Kean’s low effort was deflected just wide of the goal.

The Italian did not have to wait too long for the games first goal as he headed home the opener in the 32nd minute.

The home side were not behind for long though as some terrible defending from a corner allowed Szymon Żurkowski to tap in the ball from a close-range.

Vlahovic got his first of the two goals just before halftime as Juan Cuadrado caused havoc in the final third before cutting it to Vlahovic near the penalty spot and the Serbian faked his initial shot before neatly placing the ball into the net.

Juventus looked patient after the break looking to concentrate on keeping possession but struggled to carve out many chances. Vlahovic then struck again to hand Juventus complete control of the contest. He controlled the pass which was laid off behind his run in spectacular fashion to put himself in on goal, and he neatly lobbed the goalkeeper.

The home side reacted brilliantly to to the strike and began to pile pressure on the visitors which resulted in their second goal of the contest. A fine strike had to be blocked with the head of Luca Pellegrini, who managed to deflect it onto the bar, but Empoli retrieved the ball before playing it out to La Mantia to score.

Despite pressing for an equalizer Empoli were unable to build on their latest goal allowing the Old Lady to hold onto their 3-2 advantage until the final whistle.