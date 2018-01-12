Vivo showcases fingerprint scanning smartphone at CES 2018

Observer Report

Las Vegas

On Thursday at CES 2018, Vivo, a young global smartphone brand, showcased world’s first ready-to-produce in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone that draws attention from a global audience. Leading with distinct innovative breakthroughs, the futuristic Vivo in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone offers its consumers an unprecedented mobile experience, defining a new era of mobile interaction.

This latest fingerprint scanning technology delivers a whole new mobile experience by enabling users to unlock their smartphone through one-touch fingerprint scanning directly on the smartphone display, while solving the industry’s challenge of providing a better and more convenient fingerprint authentication experience in future smartphones.

According to statistics from global consultancy Canalys, smartphone vendors shipped 22 million full-screen smartphones worldwide in the second quarter in 2017, up from 700,000 in the first quarter of this year. UBI Research predicted that bezel-less displays will grow in market share from 20% in 2017 to over 50% by 2020.

“Today’s showcase of a ready-to-produce in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone featuring an optical fingerprint sensor is a big leap forward in bringing consumers this long-awaited, futuristic mobile experience. We are very excited to make it available to consumers soon”, Alex Feng, Senior Vice President of Vivo said.

Vivo’s full-production smartphone is equipped with the industry-leading, world’s first in-display fingerprint scanning technology supported by global partner Synaptics.

It supports various usage scenarios beyond unlocking the smartphone, and is only activated when needed. A graphical UI will show up on Vivo’s smartphone screen in any scenario that fingerprint recognition is required, such as when the screen is off, during software unlocking, or even mobile payment authentication.

The showcasing of the world’s first in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone (ready for mass-production) marks a significant leap forward in the industry’s development, taking users’ smartphone experience to a new level.