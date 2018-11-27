Vivo launches Y95

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Vivo has launched the all-new Vivo Y95 in Pakistan. This new addition to the popular Y series comes with a 20MP AI Selfie Camera that helps users capture the picture-perfect moment in any scenario.

This mid-ranger is power packed with many attractive and handy features offering the best experience for power users on a budget.

Vivo Y95 features a striking design – the new Halo FullView™ Display paired with Starry Black and Nebula Purple colors, all enclosed within a curved 3D body to provide a seamless and impressive user experience.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and USB OTG. Sensors on the phone include Face unlock, Fingerprint sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

The all-new 6.22-inch Halo FullView™ Display stands head and shoulders above conventional notch-displays, featuring a maximized screen-to-body ratio of 88.6%.

