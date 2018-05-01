Vivo launches V9, Y71

Lahore

After the successful launch of V9 smartphone; Vivo, the leading global technology company unveiled two new smartphones, namely the V9 Youth and the entry-level Y71 during the media launch event at the Faletti’s hotel in Lahore. V9 Youth offers a similar design as to the V9 and packs high performing hardware at a price that’s more affordable for masses. The new phone looks amazing from every angle, with subtle accents of champagne gold around the camera and fingerprint pad. This blend of colors creates a trendy look with a touch of sophistication. With the launch of ‘Vivo V9 Youth’, we are bringing the best features of our flagship V9 in a new avatar for our young and modern consumers,” said Zohair Chohan, Brand Manager Vivo Pakistan. “This device is for consumers who want a holistic and powerful smartphone experience at a competitive price,” Zohair added.—PR