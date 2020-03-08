­Vivo introduces third generation smartphone

Known for its iconic innovation, APEX 2020 builds on the success of its previous generations to feature more cutting-edge technologies, showcasing Vivo’s continuous pursuit of head-turning aesthetics. This flagship product displays a breakthrough in visual effects that is based on vivo’s deep consumer and smartphone industry insight. APEX 2020 is truly a revolutionary manifestation of vivo’s exploration of future smartphone design.

APEX 2020 has a 120° Full View Edgeless Display that removes side edges and bezels from the front view. With the In-Display Camera and Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W, APEX 2020 has a Super Unibody Design with no openings.

Vivo also successfully embedded a gimbal-like support structure into APEX 2020’s main camera, which is equipped with a 5x-7.5x Continuous Optical Zoom.

This feature showcases vivo’s latest achievements and plans to offer extraordinary visual effects and enhanced future photography.