Vivo donates 100,000 masks

In the wake of current crisis in the country, Vivo Smartphones Pakistan becomes the first brand in the industry to step forth and lend a helping hand to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination (MNHSRC Government of Pakistan)

Vivo has donated 100,000 face masks to MNHSRC as a contribution in the fight against this dangerous pandemic. On this occasion, Eric Kong, CEO, Vivo Pakistan, said, ‘This is a tough time however I firmly believe that by taking some preventive measures we can protect ourselves and our loved ones.