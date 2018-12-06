Visually-impaired persons protest

The visually-impaired persons took to streets on Thursday to hold protest in favour of demands and against the government’s failure to give them the opportunities and not regularizing the few who had been employed.

They protested at Kalma Chowk Lahore, blocked the track of Metro Bus and chanted slogans against government for not paying any attention towards resolving problems faced by them.

They demanded that the visually-impaired people working on daily wages should be regularized and Khidmat cards must be awarded to them at earliest.

The protestors were of view that government made promises of providing them with jobs, but nothing had been done in this connection till now. They bemoaned that this was a regrettable state of affairs and chanted slogans against government for lackadaisical approach towards its problems.—INP

