Visitors throng to Murree as it gets 1st snowfall of season

As the Queen of hills receives first snow fall of the year, a large number of tourists Wednesday thronged to Murree covering white blanket and making nature lovers to record their happy moments of life. Rawalpindi Traffic Police (RTP) sensing the possible huge outflow of the tourists on coming weekend Wednesday issued a traffic advisory to avoid congestion and blockages, for which Murree is known for in snowy days.

An additional traffic force had also been deputed in the area under the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Mohammad Bin Ashraf as more snow fall in the coming days has been predicted by the met, RTP sources informed.

According to the advisory, the tourists are advised to strictly adhere with traffic laws and avoid from making dual lanes on the route as the main road lead to Murree is one way.

The advisory recommended the motorists to use petrol based vehicles and carry tow chain along with their vehicles. The traffic police prohibited the tourists from taking selfie on the way by parking their vehicles along the roadsides which may result into severe traffic jam.

The police also suggested visitors to take dry fruits along with themselves and keep the motors’ batteries fully charged. The RTP also urged the tourists to follow the traffic guidelines and contact on traffic police helpline 0519269200 in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, a large number of tourists, mainly from twin cities – Islamabad and Rawalpindi – are heading to Malka-e-Kohsar, Murree, to enjoy the first snowfall of the season. An official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation said, “Thousands of tourists thronged to enjoy the first snowfall of the winter at Pindi Point, Kashmir Point, the Mall and Ayubia.”

He said Murree’s adjoining areas like Galiyat, Bhurban, Ayubia and Nathiagali were also expected to see a large influx of visitors next week due to snowfall.—APP

