Visiting Pakistan

Following an improvement in the security situation, tourism in Pakistan has increased significantly over the past few years. According to the report, 1.75 million tourists visited Pakistan in 2017 alone. Statistics from the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) show that 30pc travellers were domestic.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), last year revenue from tourism contributed around $19.4 billion to Pakistan’s economy and made up 6.9pc of gross domestic product. WTTC expects that amount to rise to $36.1 billion within a decade. So, I am really feeling proud of our security. It is now proved that Pakistan is now a safe country.

As being a Pakistani, I too want to congratulate our security for the compliment of their mission which was to eradicate terrorism and they got success. Moreover, there were days that no one visited Pakistan with having fear of terrorism but now every one feels free in this country.

MUJAHID ZAHID

Kohad

