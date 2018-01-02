Visiting different areas to ensure quality of uplift work: Moid

Staff Reporter

We are visiting the sites where development works in ongoing as well as the areas where development work will start by and civil department or DMC East, Purpose of these inspection and monitoring visits is to ensure the quality as well to monitor the speed of development work, Moid Anwar Chairman DMC East share these views during his visit to UC 7 Haider ali road near Rab medical centre Gulshan e Iqbal as well as UC 6 and block 6 of PECHS.

Chairman express anger to K-Electric staff for the excavation of road near Rab Medical centre, Gulshan e Iqbal and gave instructions to stop the work, Chairman told them “I will see the permit of excavation first after that I will decide to give permission for excavation”

Chairman emphasized that Officers must inspect before road carpeting work, that is there any underground work left or not.

Mr.Moid vowed that “ we want to give long term development projects to the residents for that it is very important now to make future planning to decide about strategy”.