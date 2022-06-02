Visit to Israel organized by ‘foreign NGO’ not based in Pakistan: FO

Islamabad: The Foreign Office of Pakistan has once again issued a categorical rejection of the notion that a delegation from Pakistan visited Israel. Distancing the government from the visit, the Foreign Office said that the reported visit to Israel was organized by a “foreign NGO”, which is not based in Pakistan.

The position has been also clearly narrated by the head of the NGO, Anila Ali, who, in a recent interview, said, “the visit was purely an initiative of Pakistani-American women, and it has nothing to do with Pakistan.”

Highlighting the motive behind the controversy revolving around the visit to Israel, she said, “the controversy being generated about the visit is merely politics.”

Anila Ali, head of the American Muslim Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, said she was very sad that politicians in Pakistan would use the visit for their political objectives.

Israel President confirms meeting Pakistani delegation

Meanwhile, Israel President Isaac Herzog confirmed meeting a Pakistani delegation, including expatriates, and called it an “amazing experience.”

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on May 25, the Israeli president confirmed that he had received the delegation “a couple of weeks ago”.

“I received a delegation of expats, who live in the United States, but they are proud Pakistanis, together with other countries in the region, and I must say it was an amazing experience because we haven’t had a group of Pakistani leaders in Israel ever in such scope,” Isaac Herzog told the summit.

“And all that stemmed from Abraham Accords, meaning Jews and Muslims can dwell together in the region,” he said.

No delegation from Pakistan visited Israel: FO

Following the news, the Foreign Office of Pakistan categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel and said the visit was organized by a foreign NGO not based in Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous. There is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is a complete national consensus.” the FO spokesperson said in the statement.

He said that Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

“The establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region,” he further said.

