Visit sign of Pak-Saudi ties strength: PM

Observer Report

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan in an exclusive interview with the Saudi Gazette on Saturday described Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to Islamabad a “manifestation of the strength” of Pak-Saudi ties.

Mohammad bin Salman, or MBS, is in Pakistan on a two-day visit, accompanied by an entourage of royals, minsters and businessmen. The visit has garnered interest as much for the entourage and equipment accompanying the Saudi heir-apparent as for what will transpire during his stay – a number of multi-billion dollar agreements are to be signed by both countries in various fields.

Prime Minister Khan, when asked about the significance of the crown prince’s visit, said that it would strengthen Riyadh’s diplomatic support to Islamabad and reinforce relations between both countries, expand Pak-Saudi economic ties “by identifying new avenues of investment as well as joint ventures”, and “further our mutual trust and strong historical relations”.

