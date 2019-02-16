Visit of Saudi Prince to determine new developments for Pakistan: CM

Staff Rerporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that we welcome Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and other Saudi brothers in Pakistan. The government and the people of Punjab like the whole of Pakistan cordially welcome the prince. The visit of the Saudi prince is a matter of extreme happiness and gratitude for the whole Pakistani nation.

In a statement, CM Usman Buzdar said investment in the country will increase due to bilateral agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in various fields. Investment and trade agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will strengthen the national economy. The wide-ranging Saudi investment will help eliminate poverty. He said the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will further improve and strengthen due to the visit of the Saudi prince to Pakistan.

The visit of Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman will ensure development in the resolution of the problems being faced by the Muslim Ummah. The visit of the Saudi prince will determine new avenues of development and progress in Pakistan. The chief minister said Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has done historic contribution to the economic development of Saudi Arabia. The love of the Khadim Al-Haramayn Al-Sharifayn for Pakistan and the people of Pakistan has become an example and that the Muslims in Pakistan hold them in great esteem for their services to the holy places.

He said the people of Pakistan have profound love for the royal family of Saudi Arabia. We have old ties with Saudi Arabia and these relationships are improving constantly.

