Visit of Saudi Crown Prince postponed

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan has been postponed, the Foreign Office confirmed on Saturday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the development, adding that the new date of his visit would be announced soon.

According to sources the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan and other regions of South Asia has been postponed. The Crown Prince would only visit the Indonesian city of Bali for the G20 summit.

Pakistan’s government was optimistic about the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit despite the political turmoil in the country.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the crown prince would soon be visiting Pakistan and that he had expressed willingness to support development projects in the country, including an anno­uncement for a $10 billion investment for est­a­blishing an oil refinery.

The premier’s remarks had come days after he concluded a three-day trip to the kingdom during which the two leaders resolved to upgrade bilateral ties and fraternal bonds.