Visit of British surgeon postponed

Staff Reporter

The planned visit of Secretary General of the European Association of Urology Dr Christopher Chapple to visit SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) on a two-day visit has been postponed due to his sudden indisposition.

According to a press release issued by SIUT today, Dr Christopher Chapple who is a Consultant Surgeon at the Sheffield Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust was scheduled to visit the Institute tomorrow (Monday) and deliver lecture on Monday and Tuesday.

He fell ill and subsequently advised by his physicians not to undertake the journey till his condition improves.

SIUT which had earlier announced the program of the urologist said the new date of lectures will be announced in due course when the health condition of Dr Chapple improves.