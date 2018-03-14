VISIT of Imam-i-Ka’ba Al-Sheikh Dr Saleh bin Muhammad bin Talib, which afforded an opportunity to him to interact exhaustively with the national leadership and people representing different walks of life, would surely help forge multi-dimensional relationship between the two brotherly countries. The sentiments expressed by the Imam and Pakistani leaders during their meetings also reflected the depth of ties between Islamabad and Riyadh.

Remarks of the Imam, during his meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, that the entire Muslim world considers Pakistan as its strength and takes pride in its accomplishments are indeed source of consolation for people of Pakistan because of the complex and stressful environment. His statement is indicative of the true sentiments of the Kingdom and its people for people of Pakistan who would never forget timely economic, financial, diplomatic and political support extended by the Kingdom during periods of crises. It is all the more appreciable that Saudi Arabia is a staunch supporter of the cause of people of Kashmir and the Saudi position was reiterated by the Imam. While cooperation between the two countries is assuming new dimensions with the passage of time, there are two aspects that need to be taken care of. First the proposal mooted by President Mamnoon Hussain that an institutional mechanism should be put in place for rehabilitation of the people of those areas of the Muslim world that are affected by unrest. This is quite relevant as Muslims across the globe are bearing brunt of the propaganda and faith-based victimisation and there is dire need to come to the rescue of those affected by tyrannies of the majority in some parts of the globe. Secondly, there should be meaningful cooperation both at practical and ideological levels to counter propaganda against Islam and its believers. And this would also require thorough soul searching by the Ummah.

