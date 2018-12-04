Vision Zero held to highlight occupational safety and health

Salim Ahmed

The Labour & Human Resource Department, Government of the Punjab organized conference on “Vision Zero” today with support of the German Development Cooperation, GIZ.

Dr. Suhail Shahzad Additional secretary Labour and HR dept. welcomed the participants for the event and highlighted the framework of the occupational safety and health in the light of priority area of the government. He introduced the relationship of this event with concept of improved governance. He appreciated that role of GIZ, CIWC, DG Labour Welfare and PESSI in bringing commitment to introduce Vision Zero as a guiding principle for safety of the workers.

Sarah Aslam, Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department was the Chief Guest of the event. While addressing the audience she emphasized that this conference would be a milestone of the government’s efforts to implement a culture of prevention and accident free working environment for the employees across Pakistan. She commented, “The Labour and Human Resource Department is focusing on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) as a future strategy to improve compliance of labour standards to increase profitability of business in Pakistan. On the 28th April 2018 Labour Department had organized Punjab’s first dedicated International Conference on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) in Lahore and this large-scale conference demonstrated the commitment of the Labour Department to Occupational Safety”. She further noted, “safe and healthy working conditions are not only a legal and moral obligation but they also pay off economically. The concept behind Vision Zero is a transformational approach to prevention that integrates the three dimensions of safety, health and well-being worker at all levels of work”. Secretary Labour appreciated the efforts of Centre for the Improvement of Working Conditions and Environment (CIWCE) for organizing another event emphasizing the importance of looking after workers and employer reputations globally with the support of GIZ- The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH. Rao Nasir Mahmood, Director, presented the way forward, “GIZ’s Labour Standards Programme (LSP) is working closely with the Centre for Improvement of Working Conditions and Environment (CIWCE) to help in improving labour standards for workers and educating employers to improve workplaces”, he said. “By adopting ISSA’s seven golden rules of Vision Zero, we can control and reduce number of accidents, increase retention of workers, maximise worker’s productivity and prevention from occupational diseases and hazards”, he claimed.

Romina Kochius, Principal Advisor GIZ, stated that it was a great honour to host these international guests and learn from best practices on Occupational Safety and Health.

The ISSA’s Vision Zero concept is flexible and can be adjusted to the specific safety, health or well-being priorities for prevention in any given context. Thanks to this flexibility, Vision Zero is beneficial to any workplace, enterprise or industry in all regions of the world and can be applied to companies in Pakistan as well.

All training and awareness material is available in CWICE. This conference is first one among many other that focussed on the topic of preventing accidents in workplace.

