Visible decline in Covid-19 cases in KP Corona daily tally continues to drop as recoveries top 200k in Pakistan

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

With the smart lock downs in several areas of Peshawar as well as other cities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yielding results for containment of the Covid-19, only three deaths were reported from the province with 196 new cases tested positive for the deadly epidemic during the last 24 hours. This shows a visible decline in the cases in KP.

“As many as 196 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thus taking the total number of Corona cases to 32,086 till date. During the last twenty-four hours only three more people succumbed to the virus. They include two in Peshawar and one in Swat district thus taking the total number of deaths to 1,142”. The health department communiqué said adding 418 more patients have recovered from the disease taking the tally to 25,006 while figure of the active cases stands at 5,938.

In the meanwhile the National Disaster Management Authority has dispatched 11th consignment of personal protective equipment for the doctors and the paramedical staff of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to fight coronavirus pandemic.

According to the NDMA spokesperson a new consignment of PPEs was dispatched to KP. The protective equipment sent to KP include 135,364 face masks, 62,000 protective suits, 79,478 medical gowns, 104,316 surgical gloves, 14,866 surgical caps, 60,000 goggles and 10,914 face shields.

Meanwhile, the confirmed Corona cases have reached 264,593 and fatalities have been recorded as 5,591 with more deaths from Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Until now 113,007 Corona cases have reported from Sindh, 89,793 in Punjab, 32086 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,436 in Balochistan, 14576 in Islamabad, 1888 in AJK and 1807 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Punjab reported 328 new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 89,793, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

It has also reported 12 fatalities, taking the total to 2,079 while 65,436 patients have recovered from the virus so far.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 889 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths were reported in the province during the past 24 hours.

In a statement released by CM House, he said that 7,977 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the provincial total has risen to 113, 007 while total deaths are 1,993.

Nineteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Balochistan, taking the provincial tally to 11,424, according to the Balochistan health department.

No new deaths were recorded, and the overall provincial toll of confirmed deaths stands at 131.

