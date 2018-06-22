Visible change in Karachi

DURING his maiden visit to Karachi on Wednesday, Caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk chaired a meeting to review law and order situation in Sindh in general and Karachi in particular. He was informed that there was 85% reduction in crime rate in the mega city and the PM observed that it was all because of huge efforts, better coordination among the law enforcement agencies and the will to restore normalcy, thus there is drastic improvement in the law and order situation in the city.

Karachi is commercial and business hub of the country and what happens in the city has direct bearing on the overall economy and financial health of Pakistan. However, due to neglect and political expediencies, successive governments closed their eyes to the deteriorating situation in the city of Quaid and a stage came when entrepreneurs started shifting their industries to other countries including Bangladesh. There were ‘no go areas’ in the city, different mafias operated with immunity, land grabbers freely operated there and target killings, kidnappings for ransom and extortions became order of the day. It was in this backdrop that the previous government took bold decision of launching an across-the-board operation in the city. Credit goes to Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and intelligence agencies that worked hard and rendered tremendous sacrifices in their campaign against hard core criminals and terrorists. The success of the operation is leading to disappearance of the atmosphere of fear that gripped the city for many years for understandable reasons. Some political forces had undue advantage in urban areas which was being exploited to intimidate people and blackmail the administration. However, there are now clear signs that all political parties are gradually having level playing field and this increased competition augurs well for citizens of Karachi. The city is facing a multitude of problems and challenges the foremost being proper disposal of solid waste, overall cleanliness of the city, acute shortage of water, growing traffic burden leading to choking of even main arteries during peak hours and immense pressure on other civic amenities because of rapid increase in population. There are many other cities in the world that had similar challenges but these were addressed through visionary approach and there is no reason why we can’t do this in Karachi provided there is sustained peace and people have a sense of security and satisfaction.

