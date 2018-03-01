‘Visa restrictions’ hampering Pakistan-Kuwait ties

Kaswar Klasra

Islamabad

Disappointed by authorities of Pakistan’s mission in Kuwait and abandoned by their country of birth, ordeal of overseas Pakistanis living in Kuwait continues.

While Pakistan’s mission in Kuwait has badly failed to convince higher authorities of Kuwait to ease ‘visa restrictions’ for Pakistanis, their, government in Islamabad also didn’t pay any heed to solve the matter of ‘ visa restriction’.

In May 2011, Kuwait had banned nationals from five countries, including Pakistan, from entering the Gulf country. It had suspended tourism, visit and trade visas as well as visas sponsored by spouses which badly hurt Pakistani community living in Kuwait.

Sadly, the visa restrictions still continue for Pakistanis, thanks to inept officials deputed at Pakistan’s mission in Kuwait.

Overseas Pakistanis living in Kuwait blame head of Pakistan’s mission in Kuwait for not taking up issue of ‘Visa Restriction’ with Kuwait’s authorities.

“The Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait lack interest to solve this burning issue which has been haunting Pakistanis living in Kuwait,” Muhammad Talca, an electrical engineer by profession, told Pakistan Observer over telephone.

“I can’t bring my wife and kids to Kuwait,” Talca who hails from Lahore, said.

When approached, an official from Pakistan’s foreign mission in Kuwait told Pakistan Observer through an electronic e-mail that Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait was in touch with higher authorities of Kuwait to solve the matter of ‘ visa restriction’.

“As you mentioned in your email there are certain visa restrictions on several nationalities including Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan and the Embassy of Pakistan in Kuwait are actively pursuing this matter with the Kuwaiti Government at the highest level. During the visit of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in March 2017, this issue was raised with the Kuwaiti leadership and an assurance was given for the removal of these restrictions but no substantial action has been taken by the Kuwaiti side yet. Despite that we are in constant contact with the host government and are trying to resolve this issue,” Embassy of Pakistan in Kuwait officially replied to a query made by Pakistan Observer.

It further added that the Ambassador keeps in touch with the members of Pakistani community living in Kuwait.

“The Ambassador holds an open day on every Tuesday from 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm to meet the members of Pakistan community and hear their problems,” it added.

Answering to another query made by Pakistan Observer, Embassy replied that the current volume of trade between Pakistan and Kuwait stands around US$ 1.5 billion and it is increasing constantly with the passage of time.

“The total imports to Pakistan are around US$ 1.27 billion and the exports to Kuwait from Pakistan are around US$ 175.36 million,” it added.

According to data released by State Bank of Pakistan last year, remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis slightly decreased in July-May to $17.46 billion.

Remittances during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year were down 2.13 per cent or $380 million from a year ago.

The highest inflows were from Saudi Arabia during the 11 months. Pakistan received $5.03bn from the kingdom, down 6.57pc from a year ago.

Remittances from the United Arab Emirates amounted to $3.9bn, registering a decline of 0.88pc year-on-year.

Taking note of the complaints of Pakistani expats and sharp decrease in remittance,

Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed heads of Pakistan’s mission in the UK, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman to facilitate their countrymen living in their jurisdiction, in every possible way.

Iqbal held video conference with heads of Pakistan’s mission in countries mentioned above on Wednesday.

“Overseas Pakistanis are a big asset for the nation. It’s your duty to facilitate them every possible way,” Ahsan told them.

Iqbal especially took notice of constantly decreasing number of Pakistani expats in Kuwait, and directed Ghulam Dastgir, Pakistan’s Ambassador to take issue of ‘visas’ with the higher authorities of Kuwait.

Despite healthy bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Kuwait, visa restriction continues over the years.

Pakistani expatriates in Kuwait feel extremely cornered and distressed due to the visa embargo for the past six years with the result that their number has constantly declined with chances of more decrease if this policy persisted. The previous government acted as a silent spectator to this state of affair.

Data available with Pakistan Observer revealed that only 1,600 Pakistanis could get Kuwaiti visas in the last six years, which amply reflects the harshness of the sanction. Pakistan’s foreign mission in Kuwait officially confirmed to Pakistan Observer on February 27, 2018 that there are 83,000 Pakistanis working in Kuwait currently as compared to Indians who are touching the one million mark. This reflects the capturing the job market of Kuwait by India.

Even the children and spouses of those living in Kuwait had been refused visas. The overseas Pakistanis in Kuwait are also engaged in different charity work in Pakistan that shows the care they do for their homeland.

Higher authorities in Kuwait have announced a couple of times in the past that there is no ban on issuance of visas to Pakistanis. As a matter of fact, strict sanction exists, which is impinging hard on Pakistanis.

More depressing is the fact that Pakistanis, who fail to get their families to Kuwait for non-availability of visas, finally decide to come back to their country, which keeps cutting down the number of Pakistani expatriates in Kuwait.