Visa process begins for England-bound probables

Bipin Dani

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has initiated the visa process for the England-bound players, it is learnt.

According to the sources in Colombo, the current members of the Bangladesh squad gave interviews for the UK visas on Wednesday.

“The selectors have not chosen our team for the England tour but we have now initiated the process for the tour and are keeping the visa ready for all probables”, one of the office sources said.

“The Bangladesh-touring party is already in a bio-bubble and therefore the players were not required to go to the Embassy office.

Instead, the concerned officials were requested to visit the Five Star hotel, where the team is put up”, the source added.

Different arrangement is likely to have been made for those probable players who are not in the current Bangladesh squad but may be selected for the England tour.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three T-20I and three ODIs’ on England tour in June/July this year.

There were no practice sessions scheduled for players on Wednesday because of heavy rain, it is also learnt.