Visa policy relaxation

The PTI Government has taken a great step to increase the tourism in Pakistan. Everyone should appreciate this step. Hopefully, this visa policy works in a good way and Insha’Allah Pakistan will be successful in future. I hope such a liberal visa policy also exists in the European countries where everyone can go to see the beauty of Europe.

English people also come to Pakistan to see the beauty of northern areas; especially they see our traditional culture. Through this visa relaxation policy, Pakistan’s relations with other countries will further improve. The PTI government is surely taking steps for the progress of Pakistan.

ABDUL WADOOD

Lahore

