Pakistan government in its endeavour to promote tourism has allowed nationals from 50 countries to be granted visa on arrival. Though it seems to be a step in the right direction but I have two apprehensions; one, has same facilities been provided to Pakistani national by the countries granted the facility on reciprocal basis or not and the second is how will the government assure that people like Raymond Davis will not misuse the facility and use it as promoting terrorism instead of tourism.

Proper security protocols must be ensured otherwise it would be heavy price that Pakistan will have to pay if unwanted people get access to our mainland; especially policy of granting this facility to the people of Indian-origin holding United States or United Kingdom passports need to be reviewed immediately.

U K DAR

DHA, Lahore

