Visa applications of Jadhav’s mother, wife being reviewed

Islamabad

Visa applications of the mother and wife of convicted Indian spy Kulbhusan Jadhav have been received and are being processed, the Foreign Office confirmed here on Saturday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted on Saturday that Pakistan has received visa applications of the mother and wife of convicted Indian spy Kulbhusan Jadhav for their visit on humanitarian grounds.

Foreign Ministry had earlier issued directives to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to the mother and wife of Kulbhusan Jadhav. Pakistan has allowed Kulbhusan Jadhav meeting with his mother and wife on Dec 25, the FO spokesman had told a press briefing on December 8.