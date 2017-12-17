Visa applications of Jadhav’s mother, wife being processed: FO

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Office on Saturday confirmed that visa applications of the mother and wife of convicted Indian spy Kulbhusan Jadhav have been received and are being processed.

Foreign Office spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Faisal in a tweet said that Pakistan has received visa applications of the mother and wife of convicted Indian spy Kulbhusan Jadhav for their visit on humanitarian grounds.

The Foreign Ministry had earlier issued directives to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to the mother and wife of Kulbhusan Jadhav.

Pakistan has allowed Kulbhusan Jadhav meeting with his mother and wife on Dec 25, the FO spokesman had told a press briefing on December 8.

Orignally published by INP