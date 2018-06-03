Virus threats

The outbreak of the so-called deadly Nipah virus and the following panic among the public are disturbing. Sometime ago swine flu had claimed many lives across the world. On many occasions, the Indian Government had issued a travel advisory asking Indians to restrict visits to Mexico, the US, Canada, New Zealand and France. Incidentally, the US and the UK are some of the biggest holiday attractions for the people who are on a summer vacation.

Besides, the chances of deadly viruses affecting the trade between the countries are high. For example, the flu could disrupt the trade between the countries if it prompts restrictions on the movement of goods. In the context of all these fears and threats posed by flu, the sooner the disease is contained, the better it would be for all of us. The medicine that can cure the new virus should be made available – as a precautionary step.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

