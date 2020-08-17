Virus kills 7 Pakistanis, infects 488 in one day

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan has reported seven deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 289,215. The tally of fatalities jumped to 6,175 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center 488 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 126,182 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 95,447 in Punjab, 35,215 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,390 in Islamabad, 12,295 in Balochistan, 2,184 in Azad Kashmir and 2,502 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Punjab government’s efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus are bearing fruit as the province recorded a 99 per cent decline in new daily cases on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the total number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 95,447 with the addition of 56 new cases.

No more coronavirus-related death was reported during the previous 24 hours, he said, adding death toll from the disease in the province stands at 2,182 while more than 832,000 tests have been conducted across Punjab thus far.