Virtual university to be established

A meeting of intellectuals, academicians and retired bureaucrats from Sindh was held last evening at conference room of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi which was presided over by Director, Academics, MAJU and Director & CTO, Aisoft Inc. New York, USA.

During the meeting it was decided to establish Virtual University at Sind to provide education through internet and other latest technologies to 80 per cent peoples of the country who are deprived off from education which is a fundamental right of person. Dr. M .Mithal Vakasi, MD, FCCA of USA was appointed head of this on line education program.

The prominent personalities of sindh who attended the meeting were included Dr. Suleman Shaikh, Dr. M. Mithal Vakassi, Mazher ul Haq Siddiqui, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Mohballah Shah, Shafique Parach, Usman Khatti, Baksh Ali Lakho, Wali Mohammad Roshan, Ghulam Ali Pasha, Dr. Roshan Shaikh and Dr. Zubair A. Shaikh.—INP.

