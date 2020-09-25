Virginia gov, wife test Corona positive

Richmond, Va.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that he and his wife have both tested positive for the Coronavirus, though he said he is showing no symptoms. He’s among four governors around the country who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, but one of the others turned out to be a false positive. Northam and his wife, who has mild symptoms, plan to isolate for the next 10 days while working remotely, according to a statement from his office. The Democrat, the country’s only governor who is also a doctor, has previously been criticized by some Republican lawmakers who say his restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus are too stringent.—AP