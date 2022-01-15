Virat Kohli ends seven-year stint as Test captain

NEW DELHI – India’s Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of the Test side following their series defeat by South Africa.

The 33-year-old – who stopped leading India’s T20 and ODI teams last year – had led the Test side since 2015. He captained the team in a record-breaking 68 Tests, winning 40 matches.

“It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction,” Kohli said on Twitter.

“I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now.”

Kohli has played in 99 Tests as his last game as skipper was the seven-wicket loss to South Africa in Cape Town on Friday.

“There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief,” he added.

“I have always believed in giving my 120% in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do.

“I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.”

“I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all my teammates who bought into the vision I had for my team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful.”