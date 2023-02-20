Viral PSL dancer Wasif Ghafoor is back with a bang!

Wasif Ghafoor, the viral social media sensation who rose to fame in PSL7, is back with a bang as he stunned fans with his new dance performance.

For this year’s leading Twenty20 league, Pakistani powerhouses Faris Shafi, Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Abdullah Siddiqui collaborated for the PSL anthem and raked accolades for the hit song.

Jumping on the groovy track, the super fan of the country’s most trumpeted cricket league again grabbed eyeballs, shaking leg with the same enthusiasm at the stadium of the country’s largest city Karachi.

Flaunting his own vibes, Wasif captured the hearts of PSL fans, who watched his recent performance on loop. Fans love his performance which was even shared by the official account of Pakistan Super League which called it ‘mood in the KK dugout’.

The viral clip shows him grooving to the PSL8 anthem, sporting a floral shirt while fans cheered him in the background.