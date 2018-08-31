Viral infections, malnutrition claim four more lives in Mithi

Tharparkar

At least four more children lost their lives due to malnutrition and the outbreak of viral infections in Sindh’s Tharparkar district over the past 24 hours, sources in Mithi Civil Hospital said on Thursday.

The children who lost their lives were hospitalized in Civil Hospital Mithi and all were aged under 10 years. With the recent deaths, toll due to malnutrition and viral diseases during month of August has climbed to 39, while 412 infants have lost their lives in 2018 till now.

Meanwhile, families and parents of the ailing children and those whose children had lost their lives deplored the unavailability of required drugs and other medical facilities in the nearby health units.

They complained that they had to travel miles and miles, spending huge amount of money and consumed lot of time to take their sick children to Mithi, due to which condition of the children further deteriorated in hot sultry weather. Health and nutrition experts have urged the government to take notice of the unabated deaths of the infants in Thar.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp