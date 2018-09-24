VIP protocol: President Alvi says registering case against protester ridiculous

President Arif Alvi on Sunday said registering a first information report (FIR) against the person protesting the VIP protocol was ridiculous.

President Alvi took to Twitter and posted, “FIR against the person protesting against security is ridiculous. When people are inconvenienced they do react.”

Earlier today, a case was registered against an unnamed person for obstructing the president’s security protocol at Sharah-e-Faisal on Saturday night.

According to the police, the person parked his car in the traffic which had been halted, for the president’s protocol and went up to the traffic police officers stationed to maintain order.

However, the man not only demanded that they should not be inconvenienced but he also prompted other citizens to not stop their vehicles.

Further, the man also kept making a video of his altercation with the police, which has since then obtained by the authorities and widely circulated on social media.

The video shows the man urging other drivers to not stop for the protocol. Several motorcycle riders can be seen breaking the barriers despite protests from the police.

The police said, the man escaped when a crowd started to gather around them with the police not being able to do anything at the moment because of the VVIP movement. However, a case was registered against the unnamed man on the directions of Sharah-e-Faisal SO sub-inspector Mohammad Saleem. A search for the suspect is underway—INP

